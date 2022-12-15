If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Melatonin offers lofi beats to tap in rhythm to

It's out now
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
Melatonin screenshot showing a man standing on a giant phone screen with a Twitter logo on it. The whole scene is rendered in a pastel-coloured illustration style.

More than half the rhythm games I see on PC seem to feature courses that look like bullet hell levels, designed for players with the perseverance, patience and 12-fingered hands I lack. Melatonin looks more my pace, with pastel hand-drawn art, chill beats, and levels about dreams and reality merging together. It's out now.

Here's the release trailer:

Watch on YouTube

There's seemingly some Rhythm Heaven* inspiration here, as each level depicts a scene and an activity that the player is tapping to make the characters perform. The trailer above shows levels in which you're controlling a claw machine, hitting a baseball, or playing a video game within the video game. Some of these activities are more dreamlike than others, though: you're hitting those baseballs in a Dalí-esque realm of melting clocks, for example, and another level has you leaping across enormous platform-like phone screens.

Melatonin's Steam page says that the game has 20 levels to play across five chapters, each with a new song. As you play, you'll "piece together elements about the main character's life" via your exploration of their dreams. It's also got a hard mode, a practice mode, "assist" features if you're finding it too difficult, and a Level Editor.

All of which sounds pretty appealing to me. Plus, the Steam page says that it's fully compatible with the Steam Deck and that it "includes a color mode calibrated for the Steam Deck's screen." Yeah, alright, I'm buying this right now. Melatonin costs £13/$15 and today is payday.

*Rhythm Heaven was called Rhythm Paradise in Europe, fact fans. No, I don't know why I always think of its US name.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch