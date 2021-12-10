If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

1

Microsoft finally name one thing correctly

Xbox Game Pass For PC is now "PC Game Pass"
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

I'm not sure I've ever once in my life typed "Xbox Game Pass For PC," preferring to drop the last two words when writing about Microsoft's game subscription service here on a PC games website. In future I won't have to produce my own Radio Edit, however. During last night's Game Awards, Microsoft announced that the service, on PC, is now simply called PC Game Pass.

Here's the video announcing the change, filled with people I've never heard of but presume to be famous in some way:

Watch on YouTube

And here's the "patch notes" Xbox put out:

The service remains otherwise unchanged. The trailer above does contain a deliberate "leak" of games coming to the service next year, however, including a handful that were previously unannounced. The briefly visible list of games includes Total War: Warhammer 3, Redfall, Starfield, Somerville and more - all of which we already knew. Those we didn't know about were newly revealed Sniper Elite 5, physics playground Pigeon Simulator, Devolver's samurai action game Trek To Yoki, and an unannounced game from Hugecalf Studios. I guess the latter is a gold game?

If you're lamenting the loss of "Xbox" in the name, you should remember that to play games on PC Game Pass you'll still need to download the "Xbox" app. PC Game Pass For Xbox, you could call it. And I'm sure Microsoft will find new ways to make all this complicated again soon enough.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch