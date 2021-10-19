Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting more free updates with GOTY edition

Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting a 'Game Of The Year' edition. The skybound sim has received regular free updates since launch, each adding new cities and points of interest. The GOTY edition will bring even more, including new potogrammetry cities, 8 new airpirts, and 5 new aircraft. It'll launch on November 18th and be free to all existing players.

Here's the trailer Microsoft put out with the reveal, although a lot of the shots in it are from previous trailers for the various free updates:

There's a lot more information about the update in a blog post on the Flight Sim blog. The new cities to be made more visually accurate with photogrammetry scans, for example, are Helsinki, Freiburg, Brighton, Derby, Eastbourne, Newcastle, Nottingham and Utrecht.

That it includes five new UK cities is exciting, and I'm particularly pumped for Brighton, where I live. Our city's rubbish collector's are on strike right now and they have been for two weeks, and I hope Microsoft or a modder accurately captures the bin mountains.

The GOTY edition's new airports will be found in Germany, Switzerland and the United States, and among the newly added planes is the Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet, the game's "first military jet." The GOTY edition will also include 14 new tutorials, "introducing simmers to Bush flying (in an Icon A5) and IFR (in a Cessna 172)."

At the same time, Microsoft also put a date on the Reno Air Races expansion. It'll launch on the same day as the GOTY edition, November 18th, with $20 and $60 versions available.