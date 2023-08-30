All the hot news from Gamescom 2023

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Midway-esque double-A horror shooter Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle is out now

Former Resi modders strike twice

Player character and special agent Dalila confronting an electric zombie in a dark corridor in Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle.
Image credit: Leonardo Interactive
Edwin Evans-Thirlwell avatar
News by Edwin Evans-Thirlwell News Editor
Published on

Appropriately for third-person shooters featuring icky electric zombies, Invader's Daymare series has crept up on me. The second game, Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle, launches today. It casts you as Dalila Reyes, a special agent of Hexacore Advanced Division for Extraction and Search, aka H.A.D.E.S., and - wait a minute, I know this vibe! That annoying acronym? The washed-out, cadaver-on-concrete set dressing? The gimmicky ice-gun and scanner mode puzzles? The not-so-subtle undertones of Monolith and Midway? Characters with big glowy gadgets on their backs, so you can track them through poorly-lit warehouses?

For all the 90s setting, this looks to me like a homage to shooters of the early/mid noughties, when every action game took place in an office block, prison or garage, featured some kind of paranormal auxiliary ability, and owed a few cinematic chromosomes to the Matrix. Get a load of that trailer.

Frantic combing of the RPS archives reveals that Sin reported on the first game Daymare: 1998 - yes, this is a prequel - back in 2019, deeming it "a bit on the fiddly side" but a good time on the whole. Daymare: 1998 started out as a fan remake of Resident Evil 2, but Capcom obviously had other ideas. I haven't had a chance to play Sandcastle, but it feels like its own distinct breed of over-the-shoulder spec ops shuffler, with a concentrated and confident sense of double-A naffness. I mean that entirely as a compliment - I love this kind of thing, though I reckon Trepang2 has stolen Daymare's thunder a little. There's a Steam demo if you're interested.

I have a pet theory that retro-themed game development is entering the era of the "post-boomer shooter". The 90s are out, the noughties are in. Unreal Engine 3 rather than id Tech 1. Bullet time rather than rocket-jumping. Big beats rather than heavy metal. Tactical shotguns rather than sawn-offs. What catchy designation shall we give this altogether slicker, chillier customer? Here's some music to help you think about it.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Edwin Evans-Thirlwell avatar

Edwin Evans-Thirlwell

News Editor

Clapped-out Soul Reaver enthusiast with dubious academic backstory who obsesses over dropped diary pages in horror games. Games journalist since 2008. From Yorkshire originally but sounds like he's from Rivendell.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch