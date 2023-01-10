If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

MSI Afterburner dev says the overclocking app is "probably dead"

Though MSI want to continue with it

James Archer avatar
News by James Archer Hardware Editor
Published on
An arrangement of MSI Afterburner screenshots.

The original developer of graphics card overclocking utility MSI Afterburner has warned that the software is "semi abandoned" and "probably dead". The dev, Russian national Alexey 'Unwinder' Nicolaychuk, posted on the Guru3D forums (good spot by TechPowerUp) that due to economic sanctions imposed on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, MSI haven’t paid him for his work on Afterburner in nearly a year.

"I tried to continue performing my obligations and worked on the project on my own during the last 11 months, but it resulted in nothing but disappointment", writes Nicolaychuk. "I have a feeling that I’m just beating a dead horse and waste energy on something that is no longer needed by company. Anyway I’ll try to continue supporting it myself while I have some free time, but will probably need to drop it and switch to something else, allowing me to pay my bills."

Watch on YouTube
Liam and Ed recently investigated how much time World of Warcraft takes up in your life for the first episode of Inventory Space.

In a statement to PC Gamer, MSI confirmed that “economic regulations” had scuppered past attempts to pay into Nicolaychuk’s bank account, and that they intend for Afterburner’s development to continue. "MSI have been working on a solution and expect it to be resolved soon", the statement reads.

Afterburner is a great tool as it is. I use it regularly for benchmarking, and for my money (zero pounds, it’s free), it’s the best utility available for easily overclocking a GPU. However, like most software, it will need updates to stay both useful and safe to use, with support for new graphics cards like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series and AMD Radeon RX 7000 series needing to be added with each launch.

Despite MSI’s optimism, it does seem that such updates might not come anytime soon. It's not like it’s easy to jump to a competitor either: Afterburner’s closest rival, EVGA Precision X1, also faces an uncertain future after EVGA quit the graphics card business late last year. Though at least that was just down to business disagreements with Nvidia and not, well, a war.

Nicolaychuk also clarified that he will continue working on RivaTuner Statistics Server (RTSS), another project that’s technically separate from MSI Afterburner, though is vital to the latter’s overlay feature.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
James Archer avatar

James Archer

Hardware Editor

James retired from writing about Dota for RPS to write about hardware for RPS. His favourite watercooler radiator size is 280mm and he always takes advantage of RGB lighting by setting everything to a solid light blue.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch