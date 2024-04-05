My obsession with a singular board game makes me fear the unchill passage of time
Spunked cost fallacy
As a valued RPS supporter, you’re likely aware that you possess legal ownership of the fleeting thoughts I have right before falling asleep at night. It’s actually in the T&C, right under the bit about Horace’s claim on your organs. Good news: such interruptions are plentiful, and so too will be content. Here's my latest:
Am I doomed, I asked myself, to live in wishful longing for the myriad gaming experiences I could have had if I didn’t tend to get obsessed with a few specific games, both digital and tabletop, that take up all my leisure time?
Obviously I didn’t phrase it like that. It was more like ‘whawhaohhnoo’.
