Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus is getting a sequel and Total War: Warhammer 3 is getting a big red dog

Skulls! You’ve got one. I’ve got one. Everybody has a lovely skull keeping their lovely face right where it should be. Warhammer is big, so it needs must have multiple of them, hence their yearly event Skulls, which collates a bunch of Games Workshop related announcements into a sort of bizzaro world Nintendo Direct if Yoshi was actually a parasitic corpse emperor. There’s usually at least a few game announcements in there, and this year was a bumper. The headline announcement being an upcoming sequel to well-loved space-pope turn-based strategy Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus. Yes, yes. I’m getting to the dog.

You can check out the whole thing above, but here’s a happy little summary for you:

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus is getting a numbered sequel. The first one was an excellent turn-based jaunt through Necron tombs as a crew of the titular cyborg popes. It was a little too easy on release, but they soon sorted that out with patches.

Total War: Warhammer 3 is getting a free legendary hero in the form of Karanak: the hound of vengeance. Calling your dog ‘the hound of vengeance’ is asking for trouble, if you ask me. Also, you’ll sound like tit calling its name, but I suppose Khorne cares not.

We got some new details for Void Shadows, the next expansion for big talky RPG Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. It’s got a new romanceable companion, alongside other, less romanceable things

Both Darktide and Vermintide 2 are getting updates.

Great boomy shooty Boltgun is getting an expansion named ‘Forges of Corruption’

Space Marine 2 has a new trailer looking into the multiplayer. Everyone gets to be Spice Maureens now!

Phew, that was a lot of skulls. Was there an Indiana Jones scene where he’s wading through skulls or am I imagining that? Either way, that’s how I feel. Just swimming through a sea of skulls. If you need a new skull, let me know, because I’ve got loads of them. While you’re waiting for all this newness to materialise, why not have a look at our Boltgun review. It’s a great time, say I. Caelyn Ellis agrees, writing “It’s a highly entertaining shooter that had me grinning from ear to ear on many an occasion, and is one of, if not the best representation of the Warhammer 40,000 universe available on your personal cogitation device.”