New Nvidia GeForce driver preps for Forspoken, Dead Space remake, and DLSS 3 upgrades

Next-gen upscaler comes to Hitman 3 and Marvel’s Midnight Suns this week

A dragon towers over Frey in Forspoken.

There’s a new Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Driver out, and for once it sounds pretty interesting – especially if you’re lucky/rich/unhinged enough to have dropped megabucks on one of Nvidia’s megabucks RTX 40 series GPUs.

The 528.24 WHQL driver is mainly aimed at tuning up GeForce graphics cards for imminent PC releases Forspoken, the Dead Space remake, and Deliver Us Mars. All three will include DLSS support, which might come in handy for Forspoken in particular, given its slightly bananas system requirements. But 528.24 will also get Hitman 3 and Marvel’s Midnight Suns ready for DLSS 3 upgrades, with both games set to gain support for the overhauled upscaler in forthcoming patches.

These are the 14 biggest games coming to PC in 2023.

Very forthcoming, in fact: both games get their DLSS 3 upgrades on January 26th, with Marvel’s Midnight Suns having supported DLSS 2 since launch and Hitman 3 acquiring it – alongside ray tracing – in a previous update last year. Both upscaling versions are worth using for easy framerate gains, but DLSS 3 goes further by adding its own AI-generated frames between the ones your PC actually renders. This provides yet another FPS boost without putting further strain on your rig, and the AI frames generally do a good job of replicating what a rendered frame might look like.

That more games are supporting DLSS 3 is therefore undeniably Good News, and it’s not just these two either, as Deliver Us Mars will include it at launch. Sadly, the usual, pretty sizeable caveat applies: DLSS 3 only works on the latest GeForce GPUs, which currently amount to only the RTX 4090, RTX 4080, and RTX 4070 Ti.

Anyhoo, best get installing this driver if you’re planning on trying Forspoken this week, or if you fancy returning to the clanging capitalist grossness of the USG Ishimura. Both these games will support DLSS 2, which is great tech even if it lacks AI framemaking, and will run on older RTX cards as well as the pricey new stuff.

