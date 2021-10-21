No Man's Sky's new update lets you ride on flying worms

At this point, it has become a cliché to say that space sim No Man's Sky has come a long way since its initial release. And yet, is there any better example of its long development journey than the sandworms? Initially shown in pre-release trailers only to be cut from the release version, they were finally added in some recent updates. Now the most recent update and seasonal event adds new sandworm varieties, including rideable sandworms. The worm has indeed turned.

Here's the trailer that shows them in action:

These sandworms can fly! It's almost Neverending Story DLC.

The seasonal event is called "Expedition Four: Emergence." In it, players will be stranded on a "barren world ravaged by dust storms and infested with Titan Worms." You must explore, fight and collect in typical Nomansky fashion to rid the planet of the wrigglers. There's a story to uncover by doing so.

A post on the No Man's Sky blog breaks down the update's other additions, many of which continue to be worm-shaped. There are now more varied-looking worms to find, a worm-head that players can wear, a worm skull to mount in your base as a trophy, and some new visual effects including a jetpack that farts out worms and slime.

Update 3.70, which is out now, also comes with a pile of more mundane bugfixes, which are also listed at the bottom of the above linked post. It's a cool set of additions, albeit still smaller than update 3.60, which added settlement management.