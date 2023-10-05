The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S2 Episode 33: post-launch second chances ft. Payday 3 and Cyberpunk 2077

The Electronic Wireless Show podcast returns to one of our recent previous messes to discuss Payday 3. More specifically, we look at the post-launch changes the devs are making in an effort to improve matchmaking and wait times. Specifically, we use this to think about games that have changed their reputations after a rocky start, what with Cyberpunk 2077's recent 2.0 update. What are the circumstances that allow games to do that? Why are they such outliers? How do we think about reviews in the context of something like No Man's Sky?

We've also been playing some big recent games, so tune in for discussions of Assassin's Creed Mirage, a call for pirate games, and a hilarious misunderstanding about Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor.

This week we've been playing Assassin's Creed Mirage, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, a cute train puzzle game called Station To Station, and the Planet Zoo Oceania pack.

Recommendations this week are the new meme stocks documentary film This Is Financial Advice, Joji Hirota & the London Taiko Drummers, and Deadwood but on water TV show Black Sails.