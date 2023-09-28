The Electronic Wireless Show S2 Episode 32: always online woes from Payday 3's launch

This week we at the Electronic Wireless Show podcast look at two contrasting tales of games being always online: Payday 3's overloaded launch servers, and Sea Of Thieves' triumphant reveal of season 10 additions. Is always online good? Is it bad? Or, much like the radiator in your living room, is it basically invisible as long as nothing breaks? Plus we dive into the games we've been playing recently (Nate is still plugging away at Baldur's Gate 3), recommend a bunch of unrelated short videos, and answer a question that has plagued humanity for years: would you punch a gorilla for a cheeseburger?

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts. You can find the RSS feed here, and you can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

Links

We record on a Tuesday so some things may have changed by the time you listen to this episode.

This week we've been playing more Baldur's Gate 3, the Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Phantom Liberty, Moonstone Island and the Ardenfall demo. Are you familiar with Skibidi Toilet?

Recommendations this week are Heyla Curry-Gewürzketchup, The Turnglass by Gareth Rubin, and the movie Elemental.