No Rest For The Wicked devs working on fixes for performance issues and progression loss bugs

No Rest For The Wicked, the top-down soulslike that released yesterday in Steam early access, is already seeing its fair share of performance and QOL issues, including instability, lack of keybinding options, and players losing their progress. In response, developer Moon Studios have put out a blog saying that, yes, they’re aware of the problems and, yes, they’re actively looking to address the most common hiccups.

In a section titled “Known Issues We're Already Looking to Address,” the blog lists performance hitches and lack of options to pause in single player or rebind keys, as well as plans to add more aspect ratios and missing localisation. The blog also addresses “Unexpected Progression Loss,” suggesting that players encountering this issue “exit to the main menu, go to your realm in the realms menu and use backups to go back to an earlier save in your realm.”

It’s an amalgamation of these issues, alongside some assorted quibbles with No Rest For The Wicked’s design, that’s seen it land squarely in the ‘mixed’ review rating on Steam. Of note is a contentious ‘durability’ system, although I’ll wait to play myself before making my mind up on that. There are two types of people in this world, and the type that complained about BOTW’s durability system are not allowed to come to my birthday party or say any words to me at all without me immediately yawning in their faces or saying something like “I guess the real low durability was my patience for these bad takes,” and then running off giggling to myself.

Back in March, Katharine (RPS in peace) went hands-on with No Rest For The Wicked. “But cor, when those parries hit? My word. It's hard to say if this was purely for the purposes of this demo, but when I parried old Warrick The Torn right at the end, I literally axed about half his health bar in a single deflection,” she wrote. “A shockwave rippled out from my tiny wooden shield, and the sound of it was like a bell had been rung inside my ear drum.” They’ve got the parry down pat, then, and if the studio’s previous work on the Ori games is anything to go by, this one will eventually find its footing. This is what early access is for, after all.