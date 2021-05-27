Nvidia are teasing new RTX 30 GPUs for May 31st

Nvidia are asking people to "Get ready" for a big announcement happening on May 31st. The graphics card maker released a short teaser clip on their GeForce Twitter account last night, showing what appears to be a pool of liquid metal running through a kind of black crystalline landscape. It could literally be anything, but the internet seem convinced it's heralding the announcement of their much rumoured RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti GPUs.

Nvidia are due to hold their Computex keynote on June 1st at 6am BST, which corresponds with the May 31st 10pm PDT time shown in the teaser video. Computex is a big tech show traditionally held in Taiwan around this time of year, and is sort of like the hardware equivalent of E3. Both Nvidia and AMD are due to give big presentations at this year's Computex show, so there should be lots of big announcements landing over the next week.

In Nvidia's case, it's highly likely to be the arrival of the RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti. These cards have been spotted in several retailer listings and manufacturer websites now, and seem all but certain to be just around the corner. Asus recently submitted over 100 new RTX 30 cards to the EEC (the Eurasian Economic Commission), with lots of mentions of RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti GPUs in there, and just yesterday Gigabyte accidentally showed off the packaging of one of their RTX 3080 Ti cards in a tweet that's since been removed (thanks VideoCardz).

It's expected that the RTX 3080 Ti will have 12GB of GDDR6X VRAM - up from the RTX 3080's 10GB - clocked at the same memory speed of 19Gbps. Rumours also point to it having 10,240 CUDA cores, which is quite the increase from the RTX 3080's 8704 CUDA cores, but they also say it's going to have the same TDP as the RTX 3080 of 320W. As for pricing, the current estimates seem to peg it at $999, making it quite a bit more than the RTX 3080's starting price of $699.

The RTX 3070 Ti, meanwhile, is still expected to have the same 8GB of VRAM as the regular RTX 3070, albeit of the faster GDDR6X type rather than the regular GDDR6 of the existing RTX 3070. It's also going to have 6144 CUDA cores allegedly, which is a much more modest bump from the RTX 3070's current 5888 CUDA cores. It's meant to be a bit more power hungry, too, with a TDP of 250W as opposed to the RTX 3070's 220W. This one is rumoured to cost $599, which is $100 more than the original RTX 3070's starting price.

As for launch dates, the RTX 3080 Ti is supposedly arriving on June 4th, with the RTX 3070 Ti following a week later on June 10th, but we won't know for sure until Nvidia make them official, hopefully on May 31st / June 1st depending on your timezone. Whether anyone will be able to actually buy these graphics cards is another matter, of course, but I'll keep you posted on pricing and availability as soon as it gets confirmed.