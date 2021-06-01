Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti price, specs and release date are official

Nvidia have finally lifted the lid on their latest pair of RTX 30 graphics cards, the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti. Announced this morning as part of their Computex 2021 keynote (which is a bit like E3 for hardware nerds), the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti take their place as Nvidia's new flagship gaming GPUs for 2021. Here's everything you need to know, including their price, specs and release date.

You can watch Nvidia's full Computex keynote above if you want to see everything as it happened, but I've pulled out all the key info below.

RTX 3080 Ti / 3070 Ti release date

First things first, the RTX 3080 Ti is launching on June 3rd - that's just two days away - while the RTX 3070 Ti is coming next week on June 10th.

I'm in the middle of testing the RTX 3080 Ti at the moment, and I'll have a full review for you tomorrow, so stay tuned to see how it stacks up to the rest of today's best graphics cards, including its other Nvidia RTX 30 siblings, and AMD's Radeon RX 6000 cards.

RTX 3080 Ti / 3070 Ti price

The other important of information: the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti's price. As you might expect for high-end graphics cards, these new GPUs aren't going to come cheap, with the RTX 3080 Ti priced at a whopping £1049 / $1199. That's quite a bit more expensive than the original RTX 3080, which started at £649 / $699, and pretty much puts it slap bang in the middle of the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, which started at $1399 / $1499. Indeed, the RTX 3080 Ti even costs a bit more than AMD's current flagship card, the RX 6900 XT, which had a starting price of $999.

Thankfully, the RTX 3070 Ti is a bit friendlier on the wallet, although at £529 / $599 it's still going to set you back a fair chunk of change. This also puts it right in the middle of the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080, with the RTX 3070 costing £100 / $100 less, and the RTX 3080 costing £100 / $100 more.

This is the packaging for the RTX 3070 Ti Founders Edition.

RTX 3080 Ti / 3070 Ti specs

Now let's get down to some nitty gritty specs. Starting with the RTX 3080 Ti, this will come with 12GB of GDDR6X memory - 2GB up from the 10GB you got on the RTX 3080 - and offer up to 1.5x the performance of the RTX 2080 Ti, according to Nvidia. The other specs they released during the presentation include 34 shader teraflops, and 67 ray tracing teraflops, and 273 Tensor teraflops, but I've updated this section below with some more tangible stats so you can see exactly how they stack up to the rest of their RTX 30 siblings.

The RTX 3070 Ti, on the other hand, will come with 8GB of GDDR6X memory, which is the same amount as the original RTX 3070, but the key difference here is that it's the faster GDDR6X type you currently find on the RTX 3080 and above, rather than the regular GDDR6 memory. In addition to its 22 shader teraflops, 42 ray tracing teraflops and 174 Tensor teraflops, this will make the RTX 3070 Ti around 1.5x faster than an RTX 2070 Super, say Nvidia.

Specs Nvidia RTX 3070 Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti Nvidia RTX 3080 Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti Nvidia RTX 3090 CUDA Cores 5888 6144 8704 10240 10496 Base / Boost Clock 1.50GHz / 1.73GHz 1.58GHz / 1.77GHz 1.44GHz / 1.71GHz 1.37GHz / 1.67GHz 1.40GHz / 1.70GHz VRAM 8GB GDDR6 8GB GDDR6X 10GB GDDR6X` 12GB GDDR6X 24GB GDDR6X Memory Interface Width 256-bit 256-bit 320-bit 384-bit 384-bit Power 220W 290W 320W 350W 350W Recommended System Power 650W 750W 750W 750W 750W Starting Price £469 / $499 £529 / $599 £649 / $699 £1049 / $1199 £1399 / $1499

As I mentioned earlier, I'll be testing both cards in full very soon, but in the meantime, here are some RTX 3080 Ti figures to whet your appetite.

While the GTX 1080 Ti figures aren't particularly representative of what that card can do (Nvidia are clearly taking its non-existent ray tracing performance into account here, hence the 0-10fps scores in a lot of games here), the RTX 3080 Ti looks like it should offer a substantial bump over its 20-series predecessor when it comes to playing games on max settings at 4K.

Where you can buy an RTX 3080 Ti / 3070 Ti

Finally, here's where you'll be able to get your hands on the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti when they launch on June 3rd and June 10th. Acccording to Nvidia, both GPUs will be available to buy in limited edition Nvidia Founders Editions and customised third-party cards, including stock-clocked and factory-overclocked models from all the usual suspects, such as Asus, Colorful, EVGA, Gainward, Galax, Gigabyte, Inno3D, MSI, Palit, PNY, Zotac and more.

Both cards will also be available to buy as standalone GPUs and as part of pre-built desktop systems. I'll be putting together a full list of retailers where you can buy an RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti as and when pre-order pages go live (none are live at time of writing), so check back here in the coming days to see where you'll be able to get your hands on one.