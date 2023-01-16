If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Oblivion-in-Skyrim mod Skyblivion gets a 2025 release window and new trailer

More than a decade of volunteer effort will have gone into the mod by then

News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
A screenshot from Skyblivion showing a large multi-armed creature about to bring an axe down

The team of modders working to bring The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion into Skyrim has updated us with a new trailer, announcing that they’re targeting 2025 to launch the Skyblivion project. By that point, volunteers will have been hammering away on Skyblivion for 13 years. If you remember what you were doing 13 years ago then you’ve got a better memory than I do. Watch the latest and rather snazzy trailer for Skyblivion below, and wonder whether Emperor Uriel Septim VII sounds more like Patrick Stewart or Sean Connery.

The release date announcement trailer for Skyblivion is impressive in itself.

Right, here’s where I admit that Oblivion is my least favourite of the past three Elder Scrolls games. Even I’m stoked for Skyblivion after watching that trailer, though. Skyblivion is being worked on by a separate team to the Skywind mod, which aims to bring The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind into Skyrim and shouldn’t be confused with the long-running Tamriel Rebuilt modding effort. If you’re interested in seeing more of what the modders over at The Elder Scrolls Renewal Project are getting up to as they work on Skyblivion, then you can tune in to their Twitch channel to see the volunteer devs playing the mod.

We haven’t heard from the Skyblivion team since they shared a hefty video called “A HUGE UPDATE” back in March last year. That marked ten years since the project began, and gave a 15-minute look into what you can expect when the mod releases. The new trailer, says the team, shows that Skyblivion “is in a state where we can promise a 2025 release at the latest”. It’s not too late to jump aboard though, as they’re still accepting volunteers to finish up the work on Skyblivion that began all the way back in 2012.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition is on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store for £35/$40/€40. It’s also part of Microsoft’s PC Game Pass subscription service. Skyblivion is due out sometime in 2025. While you’re passing the time until then, why not check out our recommendations for the best Skyrim mods?

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

