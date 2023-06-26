If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Oblivion-in-Skyrim mod Skyblivion still looks stunning in latest development update

Over a decade since development began, Skyblivion is crawling closer

A screenshot from Skyblivion showing a large multi-armed creature about to bring an axe down
Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on

The team of modders working to remaster The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion in Skyrim’s engine have released a hefty roadmap video, updating us on all the work they have left to do before Skyblivion’s 2025 release window. As well as development updates, the new video (embedded below) contains plenty of glimpses at Skyblivion’s nostalgic landscapes. Come take a look at fancy Cyrodiil down below, which looks exactly how I remember Oblivion looking (until I looked at actual Oblivion again.)

Watch on YouTube

"We've come a long way since we began the process of remastering Oblivion in the Skyrim engine,” the team wrote in a Tweet. “Today, we’re revealing the path ahead for our targeted release of 2025 at the latest," meaning the project may very well release before I hit my mid-twenties, and while it’s still slightly less embarrassing to be excited for a modded remaster of a 2006 RPG.

Anyway, the roadmap video states that the remaster’s exterior environments are mostly completed, meanwhile, the interiors are about 40% done. The team have also developed 77 out of 199 quests and 1,893 out of 2,508 3D assets. The most exciting additions, though, are the 17 new musical tracks that’ll join Oblivion’s already delightful soundtrack.

Skyblivion has been in development since 2012, but as drawn-out as that sounds, the dedicated modders will still beat Bethesda in the race to release the next Elder Scrolls project. That’s because The Elder Scrolls VI is apparently “five-plus years away,” and when it does release, we can begin the countdown for Skyrim’s fanmade remake too.

Worth noting that Skyblivion is a separate project to the Morrowind-in-Skyrim game called Skywind which also gave us a chunky update on development recently. You can check out the official website to find more concept art and details on Skyblivion, and you can even join the development efforts as a volunteer, too.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch