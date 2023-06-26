Oblivion-in-Skyrim mod Skyblivion still looks stunning in latest development update

The team of modders working to remaster The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion in Skyrim’s engine have released a hefty roadmap video, updating us on all the work they have left to do before Skyblivion’s 2025 release window. As well as development updates, the new video (embedded below) contains plenty of glimpses at Skyblivion’s nostalgic landscapes. Come take a look at fancy Cyrodiil down below, which looks exactly how I remember Oblivion looking (until I looked at actual Oblivion again.)

"We've come a long way since we began the process of remastering Oblivion in the Skyrim engine,” the team wrote in a Tweet. “Today, we’re revealing the path ahead for our targeted release of 2025 at the latest," meaning the project may very well release before I hit my mid-twenties, and while it’s still slightly less embarrassing to be excited for a modded remaster of a 2006 RPG.

Anyway, the roadmap video states that the remaster’s exterior environments are mostly completed, meanwhile, the interiors are about 40% done. The team have also developed 77 out of 199 quests and 1,893 out of 2,508 3D assets. The most exciting additions, though, are the 17 new musical tracks that’ll join Oblivion’s already delightful soundtrack.

Skyblivion has been in development since 2012, but as drawn-out as that sounds, the dedicated modders will still beat Bethesda in the race to release the next Elder Scrolls project. That’s because The Elder Scrolls VI is apparently “five-plus years away,” and when it does release, we can begin the countdown for Skyrim’s fanmade remake too.

Worth noting that Skyblivion is a separate project to the Morrowind-in-Skyrim game called Skywind which also gave us a chunky update on development recently. You can check out the official website to find more concept art and details on Skyblivion, and you can even join the development efforts as a volunteer, too.