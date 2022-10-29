If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

One of the best visual novels now has a free sequel

Picking up where Butterfly Soup 1 left off
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
Character dialogue in Butterfly Soup 2.

The sequel to 2017 visual novel smash hit Butterfly Soup is out now. It's set a few months after the original game and continues to tell the story of "gay Asian-American teens playing baseball and falling in love". It's also, just like the first game, free to download and play - although you can also name your price and pay $5 for a digital artbook over on Itch.

"The game is free, but you can support me by buying the digital artbook for $5! It's 15 pages of me rambling + extra sketches, some of which have never been posted anywhere else," writes developer Brianna Lei on the Itch page.

Butterfly Soup 2 stars the same protagonists as the original: Diya, Noelle, Akarsha, and Min-seo. Lei told us back in 2018 that she "originally planned for Butterfly Soup to be much longer, but it got cut in half for scope reasons." Instead of incorporating a whole school year, the first game ended in winter. The sequel aims to "round out the whole cast" and finish the story.

Lei also said in that interview that she "figured some people on Tumblr might like [Butterfly Soup 1], but I didn’t expect its reach to be so wide." That it did blow up is mainly down to its funny, likeable characters. We include Butterfly Soup on our lists of both the best free PC games and of the best visual novels.

Butterfly Soup 2 is available now from Itch. Lei describes it as free, but it's pay-what-you-want and you get the art book if you pay over $5. The game itself 2-4 hours long, too.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch