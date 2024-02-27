If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Our favourite wireless gaming headset is down to under £100 at Amazon UK

The SteelSeries Arctis 7+ is a great cross-platform choice.

The SteelSeries Arctis 7 gaming headset on a desk, next to some other SteelSeries peripherals.
Will Judd avatar
Deals by Will Judd Contributor
Published on

SteelSeries make some of my favourite gaming headsets - and RPS' favourite wireless gaming headset, which today is discounted to under £100 versus its normal price of £175. That's a good price for the Arctis 7+, a comfortable and great-sounding headset that works not only on PC but also on Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S - that's all the consoles!

I've been using a SteelSeries Arctis wireless headset for years, and the 7+ is a particularly good option. It's not the latest SteelSeries model in its class - that would be the £169 Arctis Nova 7 - but it's definitely hitting the right spot on the price/performance curve.

I don't feel the Nova series improvements, which are mainly refinements to the sound and comfort, are worth spending an extra 70% on. The 7+ is still comfy, thanks to a ski goggle style headband and a balanced design, and the relatively detailed sound work well with a wide range of genres. SteelSeries' GG software is also excellent, with a parametric EQ, AI noise cancelling and a wide range of other features. Battery life is solid at 60 hours, while mic quality is also solid enough for a wireless headset if not quite class-leading.

Overall, I think you'd struggle to find a comprehensively better headset at this reduced price of £99.99 - so take a look at some reviews and then (hopefully for the sake of the RPS writing-about-stuff-we-like scheme) consider picking these up from the link above!

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

Related topics
Gaming Headsets Nintendo Switch PC PS4 PS5 SteelSeries Xbox One Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Will Judd avatar

Will Judd

Contributor

Will Judd is a journeyman from the forges of Digital Foundry, here to spread the good word about hardware deals and StarCraft.

Comments