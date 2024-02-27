Our favourite wireless gaming headset is down to under £100 at Amazon UK

SteelSeries make some of my favourite gaming headsets - and RPS' favourite wireless gaming headset, which today is discounted to under £100 versus its normal price of £175. That's a good price for the Arctis 7+, a comfortable and great-sounding headset that works not only on PC but also on Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S - that's all the consoles!

I've been using a SteelSeries Arctis wireless headset for years, and the 7+ is a particularly good option. It's not the latest SteelSeries model in its class - that would be the £169 Arctis Nova 7 - but it's definitely hitting the right spot on the price/performance curve.

I don't feel the Nova series improvements, which are mainly refinements to the sound and comfort, are worth spending an extra 70% on. The 7+ is still comfy, thanks to a ski goggle style headband and a balanced design, and the relatively detailed sound work well with a wide range of genres. SteelSeries' GG software is also excellent, with a parametric EQ, AI noise cancelling and a wide range of other features. Battery life is solid at 60 hours, while mic quality is also solid enough for a wireless headset if not quite class-leading.

Overall, I think you'd struggle to find a comprehensively better headset at this reduced price of £99.99 - so take a look at some reviews and then (hopefully for the sake of the RPS writing-about-stuff-we-like scheme) consider picking these up from the link above!