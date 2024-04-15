Skip to main content
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Over 100 staff at Just Cause developers Avalanche have unionised

Agreement will take effect from this time next year

Just Cause 4 hero Rico escapes a jet while doing a sick jump on a motorcycle amid explosions
Image credit: Avalanche
Matt Jarvis avatar
News by Matt Jarvis Contributor
Published on
7 comments

Just Cause developers Avalanche have become home to the latest union in the games industry, with over 100 staff at the Swedish studio set to be covered by a new agreement formed with local labour unions.

The move sees Avalanche enter a collective bargaining agreement with Swedish organisations Unionen and Engineers of Sweden for all employees based in the Scandinavian country. That’s over 100 staff, around a fifth of Avalanche’s total 500-odd headcount.

The deal will take effect from the second quarter of 2025 - this time next year - and will aim to “standardise frameworks around essential areas such as salaries, benefits, employee influence and career support” according to Avalanche’s announcement. The next few months will apparently be spent outlining exactly what’s offered and putting it in place, without disrupting the studio’s work on upcoming co-op smuggling game Contraband and other projects.

“Over the past years, we’ve taken significant steps toward making Avalanche one of the best workplaces in the games industry,” said CEO Stefanía Halldórsdóttir. “Our inclusive, warm, and welcoming culture, sound work-life balance, profit sharing, and parental leave policy - just to name a few - are a testament to that. These are all things that set us apart and allow us to focus on making great games. We hope that signing a CBA will be yet another step in that same direction.”

Avalanche’s union sees them join the likes of Sega of America, Zenimax QA workers and Blizzard staff as those games companies who have unionised in the last year. The successful union efforts obviously come amid a turbulent 12 months for those in the industry, with widespread layoffs, studio closures and more. Congratulations and good luck to them.

Rock Paper Shotgun is the home of PC gaming

Sign in and join us on our journey to discover strange and compelling PC games.

In this article

Contraband

Video Game

Just Cause 4

PS4, Xbox One, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Avalanche Studios PC PS4 Shooter Square Enix unions Xbox Game Studios Xbox One
About the Author
Matt Jarvis avatar

Matt Jarvis

Contributor

After starting his career writing about music, films and video games for various places, Matt spent many years as a technology, PC and video game journalist before writing about tabletop games as the editor of Tabletop Gaming magazine. He joined Dicebreaker as Editor-In-Chief in 2019, and has been trying to convince the rest of the team to play Diplomacy since.
Comments