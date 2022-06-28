Overwatch 2's second closed beta kicks off today

Overwatch 2 sees the start of its second closed beta test today, which runs until July 18th. You’ll need to wait for 7pm BST/11am PST to arrive before you can jump into the beta though. It’s also the first proper opportunity to play as the new tank Junker Queen, revealed at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase earlier this month.

The Overwatch development team shared some details of Junker Queen’s abilities on Twitter ahead of this round of the beta. The tank wields a ‘scattergun’ pump action shotgun, as well as a jagged blade that can passively damage enemies over time by inflicting wounds or be thrown and dragged back. Ouch.

Watch on YouTube Ed and Liam took the first Overwatch 2 closed beta for a spin and thought it was pretty decent, actually.

Junker Queen’s commanding shout ability increases health by 200 and also boosts nearby allies by 100, along with boosting movement speed by 30%. Her ultimate ability, Rampage, is a charge forward that wounds enemies, dealing damage over time and preventing healing. She also has the passive ‘adrenaline rush’ ability that heals all wound damage over time.

Blizzard confirmed in a recent Reddit AMA that Overwatch 2’s live service will replace its predecessor when the new game releases in October. The company had previously discussed merging the two games' clients in an interview with Kotaku in 2019. Randomly, lead narrative designer Gavin Jurgens-Fyhrie also admitted during the AMA that support character Moira would be getting some Father Ted references in her voice-over for Overwatch 2.

Activision Blizzard have been contending with several lawsuits that allege the company has a toxic workplace culture. At last week’s annual shareholder meeting, CEO Bobby Kotick was voted back onto the Activision Blizzard board of directors despite employees and shareholders having demanded his removal in November last year. Back in January, Microsoft announced they would buy Activision Blizzard for $69 billion (£56 billion).

The Overwatch 2 second closed beta runs from today through July 18th. Access is coming in waves, so keep checking your emails if you signed up.