Get a free month of RPS Premium
Just use the code RPSFreeMonth
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Paradox's grand strategy Star Trek game releases this October

Stellar(is) work

Assorted spacemen in Star Trek: Infinite artwork.
Image credit: Image credit: Paradox Interactive
Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on

Paradox have announced that Star Trek: Infinite is coming out on October 12th. Infinite’s previous trailers already made it look like a "Stellaris in a different version of space" affair - which is by no means an unfavourable comparison - and the latest footage shows off more grand strategy shenanigans. Planet management. Lotsa menus. Expanding factions, sometimes peacefully if you prefer a clear conscience.

Star Trek: Infinite begins decades before The Next Generation, so never mind the TNG-era characters plastered on the game’s official artwork for now. I’m guessing that decades will pass while we build colonies and explore the stars, eventually syncing us up with those wrinkled TNG foreheads we know so well.

That’s an interesting period to explore, but in true grand strategy fashion, you’ll be able to build your own story too. Infinite plonks you in the captain's chair and asks you to lead one of the universe’s four major factions: The Klingon Empire, United Federation Of Planets, Romulan Star Empire, or Cardassian Union. Each faction has its own traits for interstellar expansion and unique quests.

While Paradox built their other 4X-in-space juggernaut in-house, they’re only on publishing duties with Star Trek: Infinite. Development is being led by Nimble Giant Entertainment, the studio behind time-looping shooter Quantum League and 2016’s Master Of Orion reboot. Our Master Of Orion review was mixed at launch, but the developers seem to have stuck with the game as it’s since climbed up to a ‘Mostly Positive’ rating on Steam. Paradox are (sometimes infamously) known for supporting games for the long haul with free patches and/or paid expansions, but we’ll need to wait to see how literal the “Infinite” title is in this case.

Should you want a taste of Star Trek grand strategy right this second, mods have you covered. The New Horizons mod already painted Stellaris over with a Star Trek-coloured coat of paint and we called the effort “pretty special.” There are probably several other Trek-related mods floating around the internet’s void as well.

Star Trek: Infinite releases on Steam on October 12th. I’m sad to say that the cool Klingon VO pack is locked as a pre-order bonus, though.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch