Become a premium RPS supporter and get a copy of Phantom Abyss, out today

Last week, we made it easier to support RPS. Now, as promised, we've added a new benefit for premium supporters: a copy of Phantom Abyss, which released in Steam Early Access earlier today.

Phantom Abyss is an asynchronous multiplayer game which throws players into generated temples, then challenges them to sprint past spikes, pits and guardians to claim priceless relics before other adventurers get there first. It also gives you a whip, so it's the full Indiana Jones experience - but, like, Indiana Jones meets Trackmania or Fall Guys.

Buying Phantom Abyss today would cost £15.59/$20/€18.29 via Steam, but it's available at no extra cost to RPS premium supporters.

If you're already a premium supporter, you can claim your copy of Phantom Abyss by signing in to your ReedPop ID and visiting the Codes page on your account. You can then boot up Steam, click "Activate a Product on Steam..." and copy in your key to start downloading.

If you don't yet support RPS and want to, you can view the tiers and benefits and sign up here. By supporting RPS, you're helping to keep RPS daft, but you also get an ad-free site, extra posts and podcasts, and for premium-tier supporters, game keys like the above as thanks.

Speaking of which: all previous supporter codes are now available via your ReedPop ID, too. That means you can now head to the same place to access your free copies of games like Hard West, Diluvion and Magicka, or your Smite skin and Team Fortress 2 hat. All keys are available on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies run out, but we plan on adding new benefits regularly.

Thanks to everyone who has signed up since last week, and for all the feedback so far. We could do RPS without you, but it would be strange and lonely.