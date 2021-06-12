If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Devolver's Phantom Abyss arrives in early access June 22nd

Explore temples and try not to die, because they won't let you back in
Imogen Beckhelling avatar
News by Imogen Beckhelling News Writer
Published on
Some ghosts run through a dark and eerie temple in Phantom Abyss.

We saw a peak at some extended gameplay during Day Of The Devs earlier this week, but during Devolver Digital's Stream tonight Phantom Abyss bagged itself an early access release date. Arriving on June 22nd, this action-adventure game will have players racing through treacherous temples to nick artifacts, and trying to escape alive. If you die, you can never go there again, and only one player in the world can ever beat each temple.

Developers Team Wiby call Phantom Abyss an "asynchronous multiplayer game", because on your journeys through these temples you technically won't be alone. Other players will be trying to complete it, and you'll see the ghosts of players who failed in their quests too (similarly to Dark Souls).

I'm excited for this one! It takes one of the aspects of Soulsborne games that I really like, which is learning from other players' mistakes. The temples in Phantom Abyss will be full of traps, so being able to watch ghosts meet a grisly end could save your life. You can have up to 20 ghosts in your game at any time, and some of them will be your Steam pals (presumably so you can laugh at where they died and mock them for it).

It looks like it has nice movement as well. The ghosts (and player) kinda glide around as they hop from platform to platform, plus they have a whip that seems to work like a grappling hook - an excellent addition to any game.

Phantom Abyss releases in early access on Steam on June 22nd. The devs plan on keeping it there for "at least a year as the team builds out new features and content based on the community's feedback."

E3 2021 runs June 12th-15th, with more events around it. Please see our E3 stream schedule for more, genuinely useful information on the whole virtual shebang, and visit our E3 2021 hub to stay up to date on the news.

Tagged With

About the Author

Imogen Beckhelling avatar

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch