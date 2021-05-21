Phasmophobia is adding two new types of ghosts to the beta branch

Would you look at that, it's Phasmo Friday again. That's right, it's the time of the pre-weekend where I'm trying to decide if I need to pack up my ghost gear to do a bit of spook simming before Monday. Signs point to: probably. Phasmophobia has teased that it's about to get two new types of ghosts on the game's beta branch. Phasmo has gotten lots of changes during early access, but this will be the first time it's introduced new ghosts. The upcoming Yokai and Hantu both sound like they're going to be tough to flush out without getting killed. Perfect.

Phasmo's development Trello board reveals what we can expect from both ghosts including their special abilities. The Yokai gets angry when you talk near it, which increases its chances of attacking. That's fine and all, but one of the pieces of evidence you'll need to know it's a Yokai is speaking to it through the spirit box. So that's a recipe for disaster.

For its part, the Hantu is able to move faster in low temperature areas. That's likely going to make them particularly dangerous during professional level contracts where every room on a map is cold when you arrive. You also don't have setup time safe from being hunted during professional contracts. Another dangerous ghost disaster.

Also marked as coming in the next beta update are two new daily objectives to complete for some extra cash. Snapping a three-star ghost photo seems like a fine goal. The second one is capturing a photo of dirty water, Phasmo's former worst objective. At least this time it's coming back just as a daily goal and not a goal inside a mission.

Over in the longer term development column, it looks like Phasmo's developer still has plans to develop some big new maps at some point. A mansion and apartment complex are both possibilities along with an additional small house map.

These two new spooks haven't arrived just yet, but Phasmo's developer posted a little teaser indicating that they'll be coming in the next update to the beta branch. The ghost hunting sim gets pretty regular updates to its main early access version, but the beta branch gets even more frequent incremental changes. In my opinion, that makes it the best way to play because it keeps things interesting.