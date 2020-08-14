If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

7

Pony Island developer's horror deck-builder Inscryption plays a new trailer

The name's likely not the last of the puns
Lauren Morton avatar
News by Lauren Morton Contributor
Published on

Spooky deck-builder Inscryption has drawn and played another trailer to tease you into its weird mashup of card, critters, escape rooms, and like five other genres probably. Brewing up a genre stew is apparently something of a thing for developer Daniel Mullins Games who you may know from past games Pony Island and The Hex. A new trailer for Inscryption lets on that it'll be just as wild a ride when it launches in 2021.

According to its description, Inscryption is an "inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie."

Sure enough, I can spot way more genre tropes in that trailer than I'm ready for. There's an overworld map of sorts, a deck of critters for combating with, and—wait hold on. Also the cards appear to be talking to you. There are those promised escape room elements like safe combos and hidden keys. On top of all that it looks properly spooky with some eyes in a closet and a video of someone digging what might be a grave. Oh, and all of a sudden there's some meta pixelated game thing going on. Yeah, you're going to have to play this one to figure it out.

I imagine it'll be worth investigating. John Walker (RPS in peace) called Pony Island the smartest game of 2016 in his Pony Island review and although The Hex wasn't quite as flawless, his The Hex review says it's "a far bigger, more complicated, and astoundingly ambitious game." By the look of Inscryption, it's even more bold yet.

You can find Inscryption over on Steam where it will launch in 2021.

But wait, before you go. Did you spot that deck made of woodland creatures? I've already been blessed with two recent bears posts so you probably know what's coming. Here's the grizzly:

Tagged With

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch