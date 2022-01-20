If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

1

Pupperazzi is out now, combining a reviled career and beloved animal at last

Take photos of celebrity dogs
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
A screenshot of a worried dog through the lens of a camera in the game Pupperazzi.

Hear the name Pupperazzi and you can probably guess what it's about. Dogs, yes. Taking photos of dogs. Perfect, no? It's out now on Steam and Xbox Game Pass.

Here's the launch trailer:

Watch on YouTube

The name does, I suppose, bring connotations of other things. Hanging around outside clubs to get photos of dogs as they stumble into the night. Telephoto lenses trained on dogs on the beach. Helicopters hovering above dogs on dates in the park.

It's OK here because they're dogs, and because you'll be getting your sneaky celebrity dog snaps by double jumping across buildings. As you catalogue the canines, you can make choices about your photography career and upgrade your camera.

It's a proper camera, too. You can mess about with all the tools you get in other videogame photo modes - lenses, moody filters, that sort of thing.

Pupperazzi is developed by Sundae Month, previous creators of Diary Of A Spaceport Janitor. It's also published by Kitfox, publishers of The Shrouded Isle and developers of Boyfriend Dungeon. That's a good... pedigree. *winks to camera*. Mainly because Sundae Month know how to create a compelling world, and there seems to be lots of playful interactions in Pupperazzi. Petting the dogs, obviously, but also throwing frisbees, skateboarding, playing music from a boombox, riding minecarts. It's a playground.

You can play Pupperazzi right now on Xbox Game Pass, or you can buy it from Steam and the Epic Games Store. It'll cost you £13.94/€15.11/$18 from Steam with the launch discount, and, uh, about 50p more from Epic for some reason.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch