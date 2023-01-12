Want to know all about Redfall? Redfall is the next game due for release by Arkane Studios, the developer behind the Dishonored series as well as Deathloop, 2017's Prey reboot, and latterly the Wolfenstein spin-offs. Along with publisher Bethesda's in-house project Starfield, Redfall is one of the most anticipated games of 2023; but, like Starfield, it was delayed last year, with details of its new release window left quite vague.

Uncertainty around its release date hasn't stopped us here at RPS from declaring Redfall one of our most anticipated games of 2023, so it's safe to say that we're pretty darned excited. Read on below for everything we know about Redfall right now, from details on the release window and platforms to gameplay, story, and more.

On this page:

Redfall expected release date

Redfall doesn't currently have a firm release date, but Arkane and Bethesda are targeting a release window of Q1/Q2 2023. That means that if all goes according to plan, we ought to be merrily slaying vamps with three of our buddies by the end of June.

Of course, Redfall has already been subject to one delay, so there's no guarantee that these details won't change again before we see that eventual release. Nevertheless, that "first half of 2023" window is the most up-to-date information we have; we'll let you know as soon as something more specific emerges.

Redfall platforms

Redfall will be exclusive to Microsoft-owned platforms, and will launch on PC as well as the Xbox Series X|S. This is due to Microsoft's acquisition in 2021 of Bethesda Softworks LLC, the publishers behind Redfall (and owners of Arkane since 2010). PC players can purchase the game via either Steam or the Epic Games Store.

This means that as it stands, players who prefer Sony or Nintendo platforms sadly won't get the opportunity to check out Redfall on their console of choice. Nor will those Microsoft fans who are still contenting themselves with an Xbox One, since Redfall is acting as a flagship console exclusive for the Series X|S.

There's good news for Game Pass subscribers, though, as Redfall is due to be added to the Game Pass library as soon as it launches, whenever that may be.

Redfall multiplayer

Redfall is primarily a multiplayer cooperative title, where you and up to three buddies can choose from four playable characters with different skills and combat abilities. Together, you'll roam the open world town of Redfall, fighting against both vampiric and human enemies in combat encounters varying from small group skirmishes to larger battles.

Will Redfall allow cross-platform play?

Given that Redfall will be exclusive to Microsoft-owned platforms, you might hope that cross-platform play will be enabled, allowing players on PC to buddy up with their Xbox-owning pals. However, at this time there's been no official word on crossplay one way or the other, and it's not looking super promising for the feature being available at launch. As always, I'm invested in finding out whether crossplay will become an option down the line, so I'll be sure to let you know more when and if I learn it.

Will Redfall have a single player option?

Although initial announcements around Redfall leaned heavily on its multiplayer cooperative mode, it has now been confirmed that the game will also include the option to play solo. This will hopefully be cheering news to Arkane fans who fell in love with the studio's solid single-player titles, and were worried about being left out of the Redfall fun.

Redfall trailer

The most recent Redfall trailer came out last Halloween, continuing the steady drip-feed of new footage:

It's been a while, but Xbox and Bethesda have promised us another look at Redfall as part of their Developer_Direct showcase on January 25th, so we should have more details to pore over very soon!

Redfall gameplay

Redfall is an FPS in which up to four co-op partners fight hordes of the undead. This, of course, made us immediately think of Left 4 Dead, but Arkane have been quick to downplay this association. Instead, they're pointing to the game's open world as evidence that Redfall will have more in common with titles like Far Cry.

This seems to support my feeling that Redfall is going to be more action-packed urban fantasy than survival horror, even though that Halloween trailer made it look very spooky indeed. You'll regularly take a face full of supernatural nastiness, but whether solo or with a squad, the main characters seem more than prepared to deal with what gets thrown at them. The emphasis seems to be on enabling your powerful vampire-slaying fantasies, rather than forcing you to cower in the shadows.

Fittingly given the studio's history with Dishonored and Deathloop, Arkane have confirmed that you will have the option to use stealth in Redfall as part of your tactical arsenal. You'll also be armed with a variety of conventional weapons, unconventional powers, non-lethal crowd-control abilities, and unique skills for each character that can be combined in co-op for even more creative carnage.

Redfall story and characters

Redfall takes place in the fictional community island of Redfall, Massachusetts, which probably ought to have picked its name better if it didn't want sinister stuff to happen there. The aftermath of a failed science experiment leaves the town cut off from the outside world and overrun with vampires; and, just to make things worse, some of the human inhabitants have elected to turn against their fellow survivors as well. Fans of Stephen King novels such as Salem's Lot and Under The Dome, as well as Mike Flanagan's 2021 Netflix series Midnight Mass, will probably recognise a concept that they've enjoyed in the past — so hell yeah, sign me up already!

Players will be given the option to choose between four protagonists, each with a unique set of skills and combat abilities:

Remi de la Rosa , a Naval combat engineer with a robot companion

, a Naval combat engineer with a robot companion Devinder Crousley , a cryptozoologist and trapper who invents his own equipment

, a cryptozoologist and trapper who invents his own equipment Layla Ellison , a biomedical sciences student who developed telekinetic powers during a medical trial

, a biomedical sciences student who developed telekinetic powers during a medical trial Jacob Boyer, an ex-military sniper with a supernatural secret and a pet raven

And of course, since this is an Arkane title, expect plenty of deep twisty lore to uncover as you explore the town. There's not much more to say about that yet though, and I for one am glad! I love a good Arkane story, and I can't wait to dive in to Redfall as unspoilered as possible.

That's all we know about Redfall for the time being, but we hope to have more details to share with you very soon!