Replaced still looks rad in its latest gameplay trailer

It's still coming out in 2023, too
Katharine Castle avatar
News by Katharine Castle
Published on
A close-up of a man's eyes in Replaced

It's been a while since we last saw Replaced, Sad Cat Studio's gorgeous cyberpunk action adventure, but tonight's Game Awards bonanza has blessed us with a fresh trailer showing off more of its stunning pixel art world. Come and coo over it with me below.

More moody landscapes? Check. Petting good dogs? Check. Beautifully animated action sequences set in dingy warehouses with only slivers of light highlighting your kicks and biffs? Check, check and check. Cor, it sure is a lovely thing, Replaced, and today's footage only confirms that this is still one to very much watch when it releases next year.

In case you missed Replaced's big E3 reveal back in 2021, this 2.5D sci-fi action platformer puts you in the shoes of REACH, an AI trapped inside a human body against its will. Set against the background of an alternate 1980s America, you'll be investigating Phoenix City's nefarious underbelly and drop-kicking its cyber thugs and outlaws into the middle of next week.

Alas, we still aren't any closer to knowing when Replaced is actually coming out yet. The trailer still has a wide open 2023 release date, but we do at least know why. Back in May, the developers announced that they were delaying the game to next year due to the war in Ukraine, as many of their developers are based in neighbouring Belarus and other parts of Ukraine. Here's hoping everyone's still safe and well as game development continues.

About the Author
Katharine Castle avatar

Katharine Castle

Editor-in-chief

Katharine is RPS' editor-in-chief, which means she's now to blame for all this. After joining the team in 2017, she spent a lot of time in the RPS hardware mines, testing all the bits that go inside our PCs, but now she gets to write about all the lovely games we play on them, too. She'll play pretty much anything she can get her hands on, and is very partial to JRPGs and the fetching of quests.

Comments
