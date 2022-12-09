Replaced still looks rad in its latest gameplay trailer

It's been a while since we last saw Replaced, Sad Cat Studio's gorgeous cyberpunk action adventure, but tonight's Game Awards bonanza has blessed us with a fresh trailer showing off more of its stunning pixel art world. Come and coo over it with me below.

More moody landscapes? Check. Petting good dogs? Check. Beautifully animated action sequences set in dingy warehouses with only slivers of light highlighting your kicks and biffs? Check, check and check. Cor, it sure is a lovely thing, Replaced, and today's footage only confirms that this is still one to very much watch when it releases next year.

In case you missed Replaced's big E3 reveal back in 2021, this 2.5D sci-fi action platformer puts you in the shoes of REACH, an AI trapped inside a human body against its will. Set against the background of an alternate 1980s America, you'll be investigating Phoenix City's nefarious underbelly and drop-kicking its cyber thugs and outlaws into the middle of next week.

Alas, we still aren't any closer to knowing when Replaced is actually coming out yet. The trailer still has a wide open 2023 release date, but we do at least know why. Back in May, the developers announced that they were delaying the game to next year due to the war in Ukraine, as many of their developers are based in neighbouring Belarus and other parts of Ukraine. Here's hoping everyone's still safe and well as game development continues.

