Röki developers announce "friend 'em up" Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island

The developers of Röki are trading Norse mythology for Greek, it seems. Polygon Treehouse have announced that their next game is Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island, a non-linear adventure about uncovering a mystery, restoring an island paradise, and making friends with Greek gods. They also call it a "friend 'em up", getting in there with the "'em up" description before we can.

Mythwrecked was announced with a trailer via the Wholesome Games Twitter account earlier today:

✨ NEW GAME REVEAL ✨



Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island is a ‘friend ‘em up’ story adventure from the creators of Röki.



💙 Make friends with Greek Gods

🔎 Find hidden mementos to restore their memories

🏝️ Return the island to its former glory

⛵️ Solve the mystery & find a way home pic.twitter.com/Nisj5a1jOB — Wholesome Games (@_wholesomegames) October 13, 2022

There's a Steam page already live which goes into more detail. You play as Alex, who can investigate the island to discover both Gods and mementos belonging to them. You can use the latter to jog the memories of the former and to ask new questions, and thus move the story forward. What order you find gods and mementos in seems to be up to the player.

Katharine loved the previous game by developers Polygon Treehouse and awarded a Bestest Best in her Röki review. "It is a game of surprising depth, and while Röki's point and click backbone may prevent it from delivering the constant, one-two gut punches we saw in the likes of Edith Finch, this is certainly one of the closest attempts at capturing its mechanics-led story structure I've seen since." High praise! And it gives me hope for Mythwrecked's seemingly less linear approach to story.

There's no release date yet, but Mythwrecked: Ambrosia Island is listed as "coming soon" on Steam.

Disclosure: occasional RPS contributor Malindy Hetfeld is the writer on Mythwrecked.