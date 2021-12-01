RPS premium supporters can get their free copy of Wartales today

On Monday, we announced the next free game for RPS premium supporters, the all-new, early access open world strategy RPG, Wartales. This is your reminder that you'll be able to claim your free copy of Wartales today, December 1st, from 4pm GMT / 8am PT.

As you may remember from my announcement post earlier in the week, we only have a very limited number of codes available for this key drop (kindly provided to us by Wartales' developer, Shiro Games), so we'd kindly ask you to please only claim a code if you're intending to play it. They'll be given out on a first-come, first-served basis, and I'll update this post again once they've run out.

To claim your code as an RPS premium supporter, sign in to your ReedPop ID and from 4pm GMT onwards you'll be able to get your code by visiting the Codes page on your account. You can then boot up Steam, click "Activate a Product on Steam..." and copy in your key to start downloading.

If you need reminding what Wartales is all about, this is the next game from the makers of the excellent strategic Viking 'em up, Northgard. Launching into early access later today, Wartales is an open world tactics RPG that sees you take control of a group of mercenaries making their way through a plague-ridden medieval world, and your goal is to survive by feeding and paying your band of warriors. Our reviewer Nic Reuben had a great time with the early access version in his Wartales review, calling it "a sandbox tactical/RPG hybrid with gritty, low fantasy charm [that] is systemically ambitious, but sturdy and clever enough to hold its own."

Wartales' early access build is already pretty substantial - it has three regions to explore, 30 playable classes and 240 different skills to learn, according to its Steam page, but there's more coming. Shiro Games expect Wartales to remain in early access for the better part of the next 12 months, but during that time they plan to release "a number of updates that will add a vast array of new content to the game, ranging from additional regions, more diverse opponents, new battle rules and modes, and additional content for every aspect of the game and more."

It's definitely a game we're going to be keeping an eye on over the next year or so, so if all that sounds like your kind of bag, then make sure you're near your phone or PC at 4pm GMT / 8am PT today to get your free copy.

If you don't yet support RPS and want to, you can view the tiers and benefits and sign up here. By supporting RPS, you're helping us do more of the great stuff you love, but you also get an ad-free site, extra posts and podcasts, and game keys like this one right here. We'll have more news on the next big game key for RPS premium supporters very soon, and we'll announce it in advance just like we did with this one so everyone has plenty of notice.