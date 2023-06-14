All the Summer Game Fest and not-E3 news

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Saltsea Chronicles demo is out and let's you visit an island full of cats

Playable until June 26th

Several people gather in a radio room in Saltsea Chronicles
Image credit: Die Gute Fabrik
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

Saltsea Chronicles is a seafaring adventure set on a flooded world in which you choose which crew members come along on away missions and the story branches heavily throughout. It's also a bit like Star Trek, with art and writing reminiscent of its developer's previous game, Mutazione.

If that appeals, there's now a demo available from Steam in which you can visit an island full of cats.

Here's the reveal trailer from just last week.

Katharine got to see Saltsea Chronicles and spoke to creative director Hannah Nicklin at GDC earlier this year. Nicklin described how each chapter of Saltsea would evoke different types of television - "the Scooby Doo episode, the Romeo and Juliet episode, the heist episode," and so on.

To help accomplish this, Nicklin and her team at Die Gute Fabrik created an entire writer's room for the game, drawing from the experiences of comic book artists, young adult authors, poets, theatre and television writers, as well as folks with no creative writing background whatsoever. It's an eclectic mix, but based on what I've seen so far, the result appears to a rich tapestry of surprising and personal stories that all meld together to take you on a journey like no other. As you set out to find your missing captain (and maybe solve the mystery of why lots of other survivors seem to be disappearing across the archipelago), you'll take in sights such as upside down cruise ships, a trading community that's made of boats all lashed together, an Orkney-inspired outcrop, and an island full of cats that also acts as a sanctuary for victims of domestic violence.

Which sounds fantastic.

The demo features an excerpt from chapter four of the game, although Nicklin explains on Twitter that it's the "Los Gatos version", since chapter four can take place in three possible locations depending on your prior decisions. You'll get to briefly meet your whole ship crew before choosing who to take along with you to the island, play an in-world card game, and about two-thirds of the chapter is included. The demo is available from Steam until the end of Next Fest on June 26th.

Disclosure: Hannah Nicklin has written for RPS as a contributor in the past.
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch