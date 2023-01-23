Screenshot Saturday Mondays: pretty plants and spaceships in Hell
Check out these attractive and interesting indie games!
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by swish parkour and grappling hook movement, spaceships in Hell, lots of pretty plants, and some straight-up trash. Come have a look!
Honestly, if I had parkour skills like the animator of Thirsty Suitors (coming to Steam), this is how I'd come downstairs in the morning:
Jala woke up like this every morning in Thirsty Suitors game. I can’t do that early in the morning unless I didn’t sleep the night before #thirstysuitors #screenshotsaturday #videogamesIRL pic.twitter.com/5uWBBMlNIw— Aung Zaw Oo (@AZOstuff) January 21, 2023
What swish swinging!
Quaternions were the secret— ⚡️ryan (@rogueSleipnir) January 22, 2023
of omnidirectional movement all along.
And also an entirely custom total force calculator.#gamedev #unity3d#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/H8qNxID5XM
High-speed platforming in Starbuster (demo available on Itch.io):
Today I did really stupid things#gaming #screenshotsaturday #indiegame pic.twitter.com/KkERjSYOuu— Starbuster (@Starbuster_Game) January 21, 2023
Intense Hellish spaceship shooter violence:
been working on powerups + camera cinematic thing for when u pick them up#screenshotsaturday #lowpoly #ps1 #psx #indiedev pic.twitter.com/eLlAWP60Vb— Agelvik (@Agelvik) January 21, 2023
I want to run my hands across the backgrounds of puzzle-platformer Seedlings (coming to Steam):
Just popping out for a sec this #screenshotsaturday— Bardsley Creative - Seedlings (@Seedlings_Game) January 21, 2023
Happy new year everyone!#indiegame #indiedev #GodotEngine pic.twitter.com/3fkIr8sqSR
And I want to bury my face in this foliage on the right:
Trying different things for the vegetation, but not quite sure yet 🤔#screenshotsaturday #UnrealEngine5 pic.twitter.com/1VKNJHgljL— Leevï GALITA ⭕ (@LeeCurtG) January 21, 2023
And the hoof fungus on this witch in card battler Princess Hunter (coming to Steam) certainly is, ah, eyecatching:
New enemy. Do you like it?#princesshunter #monstergirl #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/mL3YqXHabW— Princess hunter (@Princessshunter) January 21, 2023
Things would have gone a lot better in Yharnam if Bloodborne's hunters had the arsenal of roguelikelike shooter Voidborn (coming to Steam):
Battle on the rooftops of The Shadowed City#ScreenshotSaturday #gamedev pic.twitter.com/6wIAe2PcIs— 𝐕𝐎𝐈𝐃𝐁𝐎𝐑𝐍 - Wishlist now! (@Xekvera) January 22, 2023
A terrible thing to do to such a helpful pal in gunslinging adventure game Dead Horizon (coming to Steam):
Dead Horizon is a game I'm working on where sometimes if you shoot people, later in the game they're you know... shot, so they can't help you.— Matthew M. Ritter (@Matthewmritter) January 22, 2023
Shooting people tends to have consequences. It's also mean.#gamedev #indiedev #screenshotsaturday #pixelart https://t.co/IMbDbxMB23 pic.twitter.com/cKCQjdfKYO
A striking look to "dice-deck-building roguelike" Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles (coming to Steam, with a demo out now):
Hey #screenshotsaturday— Astrea Wishlist Now! (@PlayAstrea) January 21, 2023
Keeping up with Cellarius skills!
Maelstrom Impact deals Purify based on the amount of Wave an enemy have.
Making it a super scalable Purify tool.
🌟🦈🌊💪🦈🌊🌟#indiedev #IndieGameDev #gamedevelopment #VFX pic.twitter.com/BFkiiKz8ib
A moody market:
Market Corridors #screenshotsaturday #lowpoly #indiedev pic.twitter.com/4nNaI6ABx7— JacobPotterfield (@potterfield_art) January 21, 2023
And more mood from this yet-untitled game built inside GZDoom, a modified modern version of ye olde Doom engine:
#gamedev #indiedev #indie #psx #gzdoom #pixelart #screenshotsaturday a safe place pic.twitter.com/OHRhQnbdoH— Ruuno 🍂 (@LaCriatura_) January 21, 2023
I like to see this citing grimcute adventure game Little Misfortune as an influence while looking quite different:
I'm spending my free time on the game prototype I was talking about in the last post.— Arthur Vista 🇺🇦 (@arthur_vista) January 21, 2023
So far I like the mood that came out.
Inspiration I take from the game Little Misfortune. I also want to make something as cute as dark. 🧡#screenshotsaturday #pixelart #indiegame #gamedev pic.twitter.com/FC3J9kp3Yj
And to close, here's some real garbage in SNES-style RPG Kingdoms Of The Dump (coming to Steam):
everytime I go to buy some bathroom fireworks I'm out of cash. #screenshotsaturday #gamedev #pixelart pic.twitter.com/DLboVbajRu— 👑 🗑️Kingdoms of the Dump🗑️👑 (@DumpKingdoms) January 22, 2023
What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?