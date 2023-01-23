Screenshot Saturday Mondays: pretty plants and spaceships in Hell

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by swish parkour and grappling hook movement, spaceships in Hell, lots of pretty plants, and some straight-up trash. Come have a look!

Honestly, if I had parkour skills like the animator of Thirsty Suitors (coming to Steam), this is how I'd come downstairs in the morning:

Jala woke up like this every morning in Thirsty Suitors game. I can’t do that early in the morning unless I didn’t sleep the night before #thirstysuitors #screenshotsaturday #videogamesIRL pic.twitter.com/5uWBBMlNIw — Aung Zaw Oo (@AZOstuff) January 21, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What swish swinging!

Quaternions were the secret

of omnidirectional movement all along.

And also an entirely custom total force calculator.#gamedev #unity3d#screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/H8qNxID5XM — ⚡️ryan (@rogueSleipnir) January 22, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

High-speed platforming in Starbuster (demo available on Itch.io):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Intense Hellish spaceship shooter violence:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I want to run my hands across the backgrounds of puzzle-platformer Seedlings (coming to Steam):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

And I want to bury my face in this foliage on the right:

Trying different things for the vegetation, but not quite sure yet 🤔#screenshotsaturday #UnrealEngine5 pic.twitter.com/1VKNJHgljL — Leevï GALITA ⭕ (@LeeCurtG) January 21, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

And the hoof fungus on this witch in card battler Princess Hunter (coming to Steam) certainly is, ah, eyecatching:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Things would have gone a lot better in Yharnam if Bloodborne's hunters had the arsenal of roguelikelike shooter Voidborn (coming to Steam):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A terrible thing to do to such a helpful pal in gunslinging adventure game Dead Horizon (coming to Steam):

Dead Horizon is a game I'm working on where sometimes if you shoot people, later in the game they're you know... shot, so they can't help you.



Shooting people tends to have consequences. It's also mean.#gamedev #indiedev #screenshotsaturday #pixelart https://t.co/IMbDbxMB23 pic.twitter.com/cKCQjdfKYO — Matthew M. Ritter (@Matthewmritter) January 22, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A striking look to "dice-deck-building roguelike" Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles (coming to Steam, with a demo out now):

Hey #screenshotsaturday



Keeping up with Cellarius skills!

Maelstrom Impact deals Purify based on the amount of Wave an enemy have.

Making it a super scalable Purify tool.

🌟🦈🌊💪🦈🌊🌟#indiedev #IndieGameDev #gamedevelopment #VFX pic.twitter.com/BFkiiKz8ib — Astrea Wishlist Now! (@PlayAstrea) January 21, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

A moody market:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

And more mood from this yet-untitled game built inside GZDoom, a modified modern version of ye olde Doom engine:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

I like to see this citing grimcute adventure game Little Misfortune as an influence while looking quite different:

I'm spending my free time on the game prototype I was talking about in the last post.



So far I like the mood that came out.

Inspiration I take from the game Little Misfortune. I also want to make something as cute as dark. 🧡#screenshotsaturday #pixelart #indiegame #gamedev pic.twitter.com/FC3J9kp3Yj — Arthur Vista 🇺🇦 (@arthur_vista) January 21, 2023

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

And to close, here's some real garbage in SNES-style RPG Kingdoms Of The Dump (coming to Steam):

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?