Screenshot Saturday Mondays: pretty plants and spaceships in Hell

Check out these attractive and interesting indie games!

Alice O'Connor avatar
Alice O'Connor
Published on
A tree covered in moss and little mushrooms in Seedlings.

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by swish parkour and grappling hook movement, spaceships in Hell, lots of pretty plants, and some straight-up trash. Come have a look!

Honestly, if I had parkour skills like the animator of Thirsty Suitors (coming to Steam), this is how I'd come downstairs in the morning:

What swish swinging!

High-speed platforming in Starbuster (demo available on Itch.io):

Intense Hellish spaceship shooter violence:

I want to run my hands across the backgrounds of puzzle-platformer Seedlings (coming to Steam):

And I want to bury my face in this foliage on the right:

And the hoof fungus on this witch in card battler Princess Hunter (coming to Steam) certainly is, ah, eyecatching:

Things would have gone a lot better in Yharnam if Bloodborne's hunters had the arsenal of roguelikelike shooter Voidborn (coming to Steam):

A terrible thing to do to such a helpful pal in gunslinging adventure game Dead Horizon (coming to Steam):

A striking look to "dice-deck-building roguelike" Astrea: Six-Sided Oracles (coming to Steam, with a demo out now):

A moody market:

And more mood from this yet-untitled game built inside GZDoom, a modified modern version of ye olde Doom engine:

I like to see this citing grimcute adventure game Little Misfortune as an influence while looking quite different:

And to close, here's some real garbage in SNES-style RPG Kingdoms Of The Dump (coming to Steam):

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

