Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Submarine dilemmas and slime problems

Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by a meaty walking truck, opportunities for hubris, slime cleanup troubles, submarine dilemmas, and more. Check out these attractive and interesting indie games!

I particularly appreciate the blue sparks when blasting electronics in Hong Kong revenge shooter Better Than Dead (coming to Steam):

#ScreenshotSaturday Ever wonder what it's like to let loose in an office? 😅



Check out our new particle system doing just that!

💥🖥️ #IndieDev #GameDev Thoughts? Reactions? Let's chat! pic.twitter.com/Lcu9YXDuxw — Monte Gallo (@DevGallo) March 16, 2024

The freedom to charge headlong into disaster in Esoteric Ebb (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Right at the start of Ebb you can head into the City Below. Of course, you'll probably die from traps or high level encounters, but I really love to leave that freedom for the player. With enough nat 20s you could, technically, finish the game very quickly. #screenshotsaturday pic.twitter.com/dsuevw3r25 — Christoffer Bodegård (@chrisbodegard) March 16, 2024

Trouble coming in "run-and-gun arcade shooter" Iron Meat (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

I always enjoy an old/new development comparison, so here's this from hidden object game Lost and Found Co. (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

The art style of our game has undergone many changes since the prototype. What do you guys think?#screenshotsaturday #lostandfoundco #indiegame pic.twitter.com/fsYxMpbMHL — Lost & Found Co.🌸 WISHLIST ON STEAM!🐤 (@_LostAndFoundCo) March 16, 2024

This made me go look through other screenshots from Artis (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) and ooh I'm interested in this dystopian RPG's mix of styles:

Everybody, meet Akane & Bot!✌️Just the right pair for some fun jrpg adventure! #screenshotsaturday #RPG pic.twitter.com/ZcNOgDGxVJ — Mas - Wishlist Artis now ✨ (@satukilo1) March 16, 2024

Dinos, drive-ins, and dives with dinosaur-dodging immersive sim Athanasia (coming to Steam):

In Athanasia you can cook raw meat and eat the grilled results #ScreenshotSaturday #indiegame #indiedev pic.twitter.com/Xsex3NqWyY — Athanasia | Momentum Games LLC (@MomentumGamesCo) March 16, 2024

Turn your sound on for unpleasant noises in Labyrinth Of The Demon King:

Excited to show off some new creature SFX I’ve been making for Labyrinth of the Demon King, plus some new weapons and animations @jrhudepohl has been making. Which weapon are you most excited to try out?#screenshotsaturday #gamedev #horrorgames #UnrealEngine #gamedevelopment pic.twitter.com/99aaFcM387 — 零夢/Remu (@RemuDaifuku) March 16, 2024

Retro-styled FPS White Hell (in early access on Steam) deploys the deadliest weapon:

Don't get too carried away consolidating your existing slimes into one easy-to-manage slime in the Viscera Cleanup Detail-esque Goblin Cleanup (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Dodgy moves in Ghost Vanguard (coming to Steam):

And let's close with a pair of potential horrors from a mysterious submarine game, firstly:

But which is worse?

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?