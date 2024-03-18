If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Screenshot Saturday Mondays: Submarine dilemmas and slime problems

A tiny submarine meets a giant fish.
Image credit: Johan Peitz
Feature by Alice O'Connor
Every weekend, indie devs show off current work on Twitter's #screenshotsaturday tag. And every Monday, I bring you a selection of these snaps and clips. This week, my eye has been caught by a meaty walking truck, opportunities for hubris, slime cleanup troubles, submarine dilemmas, and more. Check out these attractive and interesting indie games!

I particularly appreciate the blue sparks when blasting electronics in Hong Kong revenge shooter Better Than Dead (coming to Steam):

The freedom to charge headlong into disaster in Esoteric Ebb (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Trouble coming in "run-and-gun arcade shooter" Iron Meat (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

I always enjoy an old/new development comparison, so here's this from hidden object game Lost and Found Co. (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

This made me go look through other screenshots from Artis (coming to Steam, with a demo there now) and ooh I'm interested in this dystopian RPG's mix of styles:

Dinos, drive-ins, and dives with dinosaur-dodging immersive sim Athanasia (coming to Steam):

Turn your sound on for unpleasant noises in Labyrinth Of The Demon King:

Retro-styled FPS White Hell (in early access on Steam) deploys the deadliest weapon:

Don't get too carried away consolidating your existing slimes into one easy-to-manage slime in the Viscera Cleanup Detail-esque Goblin Cleanup (coming to Steam, with a demo there now):

Dodgy moves in Ghost Vanguard (coming to Steam):

And let's close with a pair of potential horrors from a mysterious submarine game, firstly:

But which is worse?

What else caught your eye this weekend, reader dear?

