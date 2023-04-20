If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Six minutes of Immortals Of Aveum's Doctor Strange-style magic shooting

Pew pew

A close up of the brace on Jak's arm that channels his magic in Immortals Of Aveum, as he pulls his arm back to unleash a spell
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

Immortals Of Aveum has a magic bracelet and quip-laden cutscenes and if you saw a clip of its reveal trailer out of context, you could easily mistake it for Forspoken. This is a first-person shooter with a boy protagonist called Jack (sorry, Jak) from a former Call Of Duty and Dead Space fella, though, and a new "gameplay first look" trailer does more to distinguish itself.

Watch on YouTube

I think it's difficult to make ethereal, pew-pew magic stream attacks feel impactful, because they lack the bass sounds and quick impact of, say, a shotgun. This issue with Jak's Doctor Strange attacks is exacerbated by all of Aveum's enemies being seeming bullet sponges. Or magic sponges, I guess? That was one of Alice B's concerns when she was shown Immortals Of Aveum by developers Ascendant Studios:

In practise it's more run-and-gun like Wolfenstein than a COD cover shooter, but it even has the dark screen overlay when you're hurt like a modern FPS. Enemies vary in size from itty bitty guys, to mace-swinging giants that look like fan art of "what if your toaster was a knight?", to actual dragons in big set pieces. They require the use of different spells and tactics to do the most damage - although honestly, the boss fights we were shown looked suspiciously like they could be slogging damage-sponge jobs, so put that in the time will tell column.

What's compelling to me about Immortals Of Aveum at this stage is simply that it's a big, flashy, singleplayer first-person shooter. There's not too many of those around and if I can blast at some dragons and grapple around and ignore the story, it might be fun.

Immortals Of Aveum will launch on July 20th.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
More News
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch