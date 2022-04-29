If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Skull & Bones footage leaked, but it sounds like an official re-reveal isn't far off

The footage leaked, and then was sunk
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

Pirate 'em up Skull & Bones has been delayed and delayed, and is currently expected to reach port sometime this year or next. It's been a while since we last saw it in action, but four minutes of footage leaked earlier today, showing a walkthrough of the game designed to prime journalists or testers before they play the game.

The seemingly old footage has already been taken down, but the official Skull & Bones Twitter account has tweeted a hint that it won't be long before we see something more official.

The four minute video surfaced via Reddit earlier today. While it's not clear exactly when the footage is from, PC Gamer's Chris Livingston says that it looks similar to what he remembers playing in 2018. The game has probably changed a lot since.

You can't watch the footage anymore (unless you Google and find a mirror of the video, you rascal), but it explained how some of Skull & Bones' unique features worked, including the NPC crews who help run your pirate ship. If you didn't keep them happy, those scurvy lads would mutiny against you.

Skull & Bones' development has been severely troubled, with a Kotaku report alleging that an unclear vision of the game and management issues were responsible for all the delays.

Perhaps it's shipshape now, however. As noted, the Skull & Bones Twitter account tweeted a short message today saying to "Keep your eyes on the horizon," with a short video ending in a message to "stay tuned." A re-reveal of Skull & Bones during not-E3 this June, then? That would be an easy guess to make.

Watch on YouTube

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

RPS@PAX

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch