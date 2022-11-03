Skyrim mod makes Mace out of a mace

It’s fair to say that melee combat’s a crucial part of Bethesda’s ageing but beloved fantasy RPG The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Flailing wildly at enemies with a big sword, axe, or warhammer, jostling them about with your implement of doom like armour-clad sausages frying in a pan, never seems to get old. What if you could do that while being more ethically sound, in a non-lethal way? Hold onto your butts because vanilla Skyrim modder drumfire has come up with the solution. It’s a mace that’s, well, Mace.

The Frosty Rusty Mace of Submission mod plops in a spiky whacking stick that metes out, surprisingly, no physical damage. That isn’t to say the mace doesn’t have any effects, though. Drumfire has endowed this bash-rod with a light sprinkling of frost damage that decreases if your sparring partner of choice’s health gets too low. If their HP dips below 2.5 points then the magical mace begins emitting a level 99 fear spell that lasts a full minute. That’s pretty much guaranteed to make anyone do a runner back to their mam.

Once the mod’s installed in your vanilla Skyrim you can find the Mace of Submission at the entrance of a cave near the Honningbrew Meadery, east of Whiterun. If you lose the mace, or want more for followers, you’ll be pleased to hear that the chest that it's found in respawns. The enchantment doesn’t use any charge, either, so you should be able to keep spraying fear in villains’ faces like some kind of Dragonborn skunk time and time again.

The Mace of Submission sounds way kinder than the hench bees that used to fling the cart from Skyrim's intro into the air during the game's development. It's definitely not as innocent as the game's dog-petting mod though, nor one that adds Skyrim Grandma Shirley Curry as a follower. If you're after some more stuff to muck about with, why not check out our list of the best Skyrim mods?