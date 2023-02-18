If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Slime Rancher 2's latest update adds a "secret" zone

Snowy hills if you can work out how to get there

Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
A snowy hillside in Slime Rancher 2.

Earlier this week, globular suck 'em up Slime Rancher 2 received the Song Of The Sabers update. It adds a new, snow-covered zone called Powderfall Bluffs filled with prehistoric slimes. There's a trailer for the update below - but its also a "secret" designed such that some players might never find it, says its game director.

Here's the trailer:

That looks cute, but more interesting is what Monomi Park co-founder and Slime Rancher 2 director Nick Popovich had to say about the update on Twitter.

"A note about our new zone, Powderfall Bluffs: the entire zone is hidden, it's a secret. Not an impossible one, but something that a player *might* never find if casually playing Slime Rancher 2 and not checking wikis and such," writes Popovich. "In gamedev you often always always make sure the player sees and experiences the thing you spent your money on, or else why did you spend the money? This of course makes a bunch of sense, but I think over time this has lead to people having the same experience in a given game."

With this Slime Rancher 2 update, they wanted to create a situation where, "at some point years from now someone who missed this update news will be dozens of hours into SR2 and stumble into Powderfall Bluffs and it will blow their mind." Popovich says that "a moment like that is a very particular kind of magic that I have only ever found in games."

I'm all in favour of this. There's a great thrill not only in stumbling across surprises like a hidden area, but in knowing that those surprises might still be waiting in a game you've played for hundreds of hours. I like not knowing where the edges of an experience are, whether that's being unsure exactly what genre Candy Box is operating within, not knowing on which objects an immersive sim developer decided to blow their budget, or outright secrets like Powderfal Bluffs.

Slime Rancher 2 seems pretty great in general, although perhaps finding these secrets will counter the feeling that it's otherwise too familiar.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch