Slime Rancher 2 will poop onto early access next month

The pooping is important
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Slime Rancher 2 has a new setting and new slimes, but otherwise looks to offer the same satisfying collecting and tending as the original. If you've been longing to spend all your time tidying up, you'll be able to do so when it enters early access next month, on September 22nd.

The sequel continues the story of Beatrix LeBeau, but this time is set on Rainbow Island, a new, colourful locale populated by familiar and new kinds of slimes. You're still armed with your vac, with which you can hoover up slimes, lock 'em up in laser cages, then feed 'em - I'm guessing, if it's like the first game - until they poop so you can sell that poop on the stock market. I also assume you can still cross-breed those slimes, leading to various disasters you'll have to tidy up.

Is this moral? Well, it's capitalism. Pip loved it in her Slime Rancher 1 review, and I'm keen for the sequel to come along so I can give it a go. It seems like a good podcast game.

Slime Rancher 2 will launch in early access via Steam and Epic's game store, the Epic Games Store, and Game Pass.

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

