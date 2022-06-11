Smash four different robots into other robots in whip-fast roguelite Morbid Metal

The trailer for Morbid Metal from tonight's Future Games Show had a lot of metal (the music genre) and metal (the stuff you make blades out of). Morbid Metal is a hack 'n' slash, but the difference here is that you have four different mech lads at your disposal, and you can morph between them whenever you like. This real-time switching means Morbid Metal moves very quickly. You might think hyphenated phrases like "high-octane", "action-packed", and "fast-paced" are moving in the direction of this game, but buddy this is going at such speed that they're already here.

Morbid Metal is, like most games these days, set in a post-human future. You fight "hordes of deadly machines" against a backdrop of the ruins of humanity, that ruin being in a distant enough past that nature has started to reclaim things. Robots, of course, are harder to grow over, especially when they're running about so much.

Each of the characters you can turn into has their own moveset and special skill to deal out swift metal justice. The trailer shows a heck of a lot of aerial juggling, with the player switching between a samurai-esque character with a long sword, a slower one with what kind of looks like a massive straight razor, and another who resembles a transformer with guns. Crash these cereal-box-worthy figures into robots and big smashy bosses - but beware the slightly proc-gen world!

You can upgrade characters and their skills, but the roguelite kicker is that if you die you lose access to a bunch of that (possibly characters too? The Steam page is unclear on that point).

My confession about this is that I think the action looks cool, but kind of weightless. I love the concept, though, and there's obviously a story behind what actually happened to humans. Unless there isn't, and the game just goes "Dunno meht, robots innum?" - which I would actually have a lot of respect for. Look out for this one at an indeterminate point in the future; no release window as yet.

