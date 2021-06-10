If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Solar Ash's skater takes down a giant flying beastie in new trailer

Maybe it's friendly?
The Solar Ash skater fights a sky beastie.

The Hyper Light Drifter sequel Solar Ash got a new gameplay trailer at tonight's Summer Game Fest, and it's looking as zippy, vibrant and downright cool as ever. In the short video, we see the player character skate their way up a tower to launch themselves onto the back of a futuristic-looking flying dinosaur thing, and glide across its wings to take it down.

At first I thought they might be removing some evil needles from the airborne monster's back, but after getting rid of those metal devices they proceeded to the creature's head and gave it an almighty stomp. The trailer cuts off shortly after that, so I don't know, maybe it could be friendly?

Solar Ash is a follow-up to Hyper Light Drifter, made by developers Heart Machine. It has a similar look and vibe to its predecessor, what with all that skating, but is in 3D this time, rather than 2D. It has lots of lush sci-fi landscapes that I'm very much looking forward to visiting.

Today's trailer was just a quick, enticing look at what's to come. However, at the end of the Summer Game Fest Day Of The Devs stream, publishers Annapurna announced their very own announceathon stream for July 29th. There were snippets of Solar Ash in their stream trailer, so it seems likely we'll see more of it then.

Solar Ash is set to release on the Epic Games Store later this year. It's also coming to PS4 and PS5.

E3 2021 will be running from 12th-15th June. Please see our E3 schedule post for more, genuinely useful information on the whole virtual shebang, and visit our E3 2021 hub to stay up to date on all the latest news.

