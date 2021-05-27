Solve puzzles with pals as post office kiwis in KeyWe this August

In KeyWe, you and a friend play as Jeff and Debra. They're a pair of kiwis (the flightless birds, not the fruit - but I'd also play that game) tasked with running a mailroom; stamping letters, writing telegrams and sending mail on its merry way. It's a delightful co-op puzzler that'll have you hopping around an office that's far too big for such tiny postmasters, but you'll be able to help them out when it launches on August 31st.

Developed by Stonewheat & Sons, KeyWe is set in Bungalow Basin where two kiwi birds must puzzle their way through a series of mailrooms. Some are like overgrown jungles, while others are almost underwater, and you'll have to face all sorts of weather conditions to boot. I like to imagine this is how all mailrooms operate.

The game will have online and couch co-op, or you can play singleplayer controlling both birds with one controller. You'll be able to customise the kiwis too, unlocking new feather colours and accessories as you play. "Kiwi birds look cute in little hats!" the devs say, and honestly I couldn't agree more.

I played a tiny bit of KeyWe in a demo during one of the seasonal Steam Game Festivals, and was charmed by how many things there are to jump on and click. Sometimes you'll need to type messages on what is, to you, a humongous typewriter. Obviously you're far too small to get to all the buttons (not to mention kiwis teeny weeny wings), so you need to coordinate with your feathered friend to press the right things at the right times. It has the potential to create the best sort of chaos, I'm very much looking forward to playing the full thing.

KeyWe arrives on Steam, as well as the PlayStations, Xboxes and Nintendo Switch, on August 31st. What a delightful way to end the summer.