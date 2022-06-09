Something terrible happening to men in space yet again in horror adventure Fort Solis

In a very short and technically not at all sweet teaser trailer at the Summer Game Fest this year, we saw that terrible things are afoot in isolated space station Fort Solis. Honestly, why does anyone bother building isolated space stations? It's like getting married at Christmas in Albert Square at this point. Geoff was joined on stage by Roger Clark (who you will know from being Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption) and Troy Baker (who you will know from, I dunno, throw a dart, you'll hit one) to briefly talk more about their characters and what the hap is heckening in this horror adventure game.

Not a lot to go on from that trailer, apart from that, once again, all is not well in space. According to the lads it's a tight, fast moving thriller, you'll be exploring, there's a lot of action, and there are multiple ways to traverse. They even had a stunt co-ordinator. My my. A gander at the game's new Steam sore page reveals that the base has 9 individual structures, which could mean basically anything at this point.

Baker plays Wyatt Taylor, a medical officer at the not-at-all-ominously-named space station, a place that Baker says is the epicentre of a mystery you'll uncover in the course of the game. Wyatt is, at times, in opposition with Clark's character Jack Leary, who is an engineer on a remote mining post on Mars working the graveyard shift. When stuff goes wrong, therefore, help is "not a simple call away", and when he responds to a routine maintainence call at Fort Solis he is unnerved to discover that the base is apparently empty, and "events begin to unravel and spiral out of control".

Fort Solis is being made by a small team at a new developer called Fallen Leaf Studio, but is, as Geoff says, showing some "high production values". Baker says it was pitched to him as "Dead Space meets Duncan Jones' Moon", which are some pretty contrasting vibes there, and also I guess means clones are in it. Maybe Baker and Clark's characters are clones of the same dude? If it turns out to be that you have to send me a chocolate bar. Although we'll have a while to wait because the release date is currently COMING SOON.

Not E3 2022 is in full-swing - see everything in our E3 2022 hub, as well as our complete round-up of everything announced at Summer Game Fest 2022. Many more big game showcases and streams are still to come this summer, so make sure you stay up to date with our summer games stream schedule.