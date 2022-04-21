Sonic Origins collects the classic Mega Drive games but charges extra for hard missions

Sega have confirmed the Sonic Origins collection and announced it will launch on June 23rd, Sonic’s 31st birthday.

The classic side-scrolling Sonic games are part of the remastered collection, which includes Sonic The Hedgehog 1, Sonic The Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and the decent Sonic CD. Would’ve been nice to get some of the Game Gear stuff on there too, but hey-ho.

Sonic Mania devs Headcannon have worked on all the separate remasters in the collection, although they clarify on Twitter that Sega are responsible for putting this together as a single package.

Sega have decided to release two different editions of Sonic Origins, with three DLC packs (one free if you pre-order) and some really weird choices of what’s behind the additional payment. These range from extra music tracks to character animation in the main menu. Most cheeky is that hard missions are only included in the Premium Fun Pack DLC or Digital Deluxe Edition, the latter being an extra £4 on top of the Standard Edition. Pre-orders of the Standard and Deluxe Editions also get access to mirror mode. It's just a little baffling.

Sonic Mania was the last time Sonic did anything a bit good, an authentic take on the core experience of classic Sonic put together by fans. Given the choice I’d prefer a sequel to that than a collection of the Mega Drive and Mega-CD games, but this is what we’re getting for now.

Sonic Origins isn’t the only hedgehog ‘em up we’ll see from Sega this year. Sonic Frontiers was announced last year at The Game Awards and is due out later in 2022. It’s one of the 3D ones. Yay?

Pre-orders for Sonic Origins are live on Steam at £33/€37/$40 for the standard edition, and on Epic Game Store. It’ll be appearing on the cadre of PlayStations, all the many Xboxes and Nintendo Switch too.