All the hot news from Gamescom 2023

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Station To Station delivers minimalist railway management in October

And the chill demo is still available

A voxel steam train passes through a valley village in Station To Station
Image credit: Image credit: Prismatika
Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on

Developer Galaxy Grove have announced that the minimalist railway game Station To Station is wheeling to release on October 3rd. That’s an already packed month for exciting games, but I’ll forgive this one based on how damned good those voxels look. Plus, a relaxing railway management game might be the perfect antidote for Big Game Burnout in the coming months.

That looks lovely, doesn’t it? Station To Station tasks you to make railway connections for some low-stakes pseudo-puzzling, as you try your hardest to maximise efficiency. Alice Bee had a great time with the game’s Steam Next Fest demo this year where she kindly broke down how it all works:

Trains are one of those things that make even the most besuited and booted of grown adults go "Choo choo! A-chugga-chugga-chugga-chugga!" with delight because they're good and fun. The little voxel steam trains in Station To Station are extra cute, and they're most useful engines, pottering around connecting all the buildings so that wheat gets to the windmill and flour gets to the bread and bread gets to the city. As you successfully connect networks, buildings send out a little glowing circle of productivity that causes the grass to burst into bright green colour, trees to pop up, flowers to grow, and all the little buildings to spring into greater life.

My joints are always ready to tap away at games that make me feel like a good human being, helping my fellow people transport goods across the world. The game’s store page even name drops Mini Metro and Terra Nil as inspirations (among others), so I’m definitely looking forward to it. Station To Station comes out on October 3rd and that great demo is still available on Steam.

Gamescom 2023 has arrived, and you can find all the latest news and previews from the show floor in our Gamescom 2023 hub.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch