Steam's autumn sale will kick off next Tuesday

"Tens of thousands of discounts" for a week
Next week is Black Friday, the yearly sales event which means everyone will be thrusting air fryers and SD cards towards you. That's fine with me - I need an SD card - but you may also enjoy Steam's unaffiliated Autumn Sale. Valve have announced it'll begin on Tuesday, November 22nd and run for a week until November 29th.

While there have been more genre-specific sales on Steam this year, this one of the broad seasonal events where all kinds of games receive discounts. It's an excellent opportunity to buy a game you intend to play one day while it's cheap and then to feel guilty when you don't play it for three years, by which point you could have picked it up for even cheaper.

November 22nd also sees the start of Steam's annual awards, which this year includes a new category called "Best Game On The Go". This category rewards a game you enjoy playing on a portable device. It's obviously an award category prompted by the Steam Deck - much like the Steam Deck has prompted my need for an SD card.

You'll be able to nominate games via a dedicated Steam Awards Nomination page or from each game's Steam store page, and there are the traditional weird Steam badge things to earn for doing so. Here's the full list of categories:

  • Game of the Year
  • VR Game of the Year
  • NEW: Best Game on the Go
  • Labor of Love
  • Better with Friends
  • Most Innovative Gameplay
  • Outstanding Story-Rich Game
  • Best Game You Suck At (no offense)
  • Outstanding Visual Style
  • Best Soundtrack
  • Sit Back and Relax

I said "next week" is Black Friday, but honestly it's already underway. We've got some suggestions for decent Black Friday PC gaming deals, too. No air fryers yet, though.

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch