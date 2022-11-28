Best Cyber Monday PC deals 2022All the best Cyber Monday deals on PC gaming components, peripherals, laptops and more
Black Friday 2022 is dead but as long as Cyber Monday is here to shamble around, wearing its skin, you can still take advantage of some of the former’s best PC gaming hardware deals. The vast majority, in fact – I was expecting to spend most of this morning sweeping away expired deals, but most of the hardware that was discounted on Black Friday is still on sale for Cyber Monday at identical prices. Sometimes, even for a few coins less.
Since I don't recommend these components, peripherals and PC systems any less than I did last week, you'll therefore find this list mostly unchanged. It's still an all-encompassing highlights reel o' deals, covering everything from CPUs and graphics cards to headsets and laptops. Myself and our friends at Eurogamer are also in the process of updating our other Black Friday guides, which each focus on a specific harward type, and making sure they're all up to date for Cyber Monday. You'll find those here:
Or! You can simply read on for an all-in-one guide.
Cyber Monday CPU deals
UK deals:
Intel Core i5-13600KF - £316 from CCL (was £360)
The KF suffix means this is the highly capable Core i5-13600K, but without any integrated graphics. Which you won't need when you have a dedicated graphics card.
Intel Core i9-12900KS - £480 from Scan (was £643)
The most powerful gaming CPU of Intel's 12th generation, now on an (arguably overdue) discount.
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X - £265 from Scan (was £329)
Here's another pleasant surprise: AMD's very latest Ryzen 5 7600X at its lowest price yet. If you've been holding off a new CPU upgrade specifically, looks like now's the time.
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D - £355 from Scan (was £459)
Full disclosure, this was £350 quite recently. But £355 is still well below average for AMD's fastest gaming CPU.
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X - £170 from Scan (was £350)
Another excellent AMD gaming chip. It's very, very recently been replaced by the Ryzen 5 7600X, but if you don't mind sticking with older motherboards, the Ryzen 5 5600X is a very capable alternative that costs an awful lot less than its newer rivals.
US deals:
AMD Ryzen 5 7600X - $249 from Amazon US (was $299)
Amazon left it late, but there's finally a good deal on the (almost) brand-new Ryzen 5 7600X.
AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D - $399 from Best Buy (was $449)
I've seen this, AMD's best Ryzen 5000 series CPU, drop a little lower to $350. That deal is now out of stock, though an extra $9 ain't much.
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X - $159 from Amazon US (was $309)
Another excellent AMD gaming chip. It's very, very recently been replaced by the Ryzen 5 7600X, but if you don't mind sticking with older motherboards, the Ryzen 5 5600X is a very capable alternative that costs less than its newer rivals.
Cyber Monday SSD deals
UK deals:
WD Blue SN570 1TB - £65 from Ebuyer (was £77)
Not quite the cheapest it's ever been, but a good price nonetheless for 1TB of fast PCIe 3.0 storage. If you've got a spare M.2 slot on your motherboard and want to leave cash for other upgrades, this is the SSD to buy.
WD Black SN850X 1TB - £90 from Overclockers (was £150)
This is a phenomenally fast PCIe 4.0 SSD - the second-fastest for game load times that we've ever tested, in fact.
Crucial BX500 1TB - £60 from Amazon UK (was £74)
SATA-based, 2.5in SSDs are still a huge upgrade on HDDs even if they're not NVMe-fast. And the BX500 is one of the best, maintaining good speeds at prices that have been steadily slipping throughout 2022.
Crucial BX500 2TB - £105 from Amazon UK (was £184)
As above, just with double the capacity.
SanDisk Ultra 512GB - £50 from Amazon UK (was £95)
One of the best microSD cards for the Steam Deck, in a capacity that will double the space of Valve's most expensive handheld model.
Samsung Pro Plus 512GB - £70 from Ebuyer (was £75)
It's pricier than the SanDisk Ultra, but the Pro Plus is the best Steam Deck microSD card overall when it comes to performance and value.
US deals:
WD Blue SN570 1TB - $70 from Amazon US (was $110)
Patience pays off for anyone who waited until Black Friday (or, indeed, Cyber Monday) for an SSD deal. The SN570, our top-rated PCIe 3.0 drive, is 36% off for a spacious 1TB.
WD Blue SN570 2TB - $135 from Amazon US (was $240)
Amazon is offering a respectable saving on the SN570's 2TB model as well. Well worth considering if you're worried about how fast 1TB will fill with games.
Crucial P3 1TB - $63 from Amazon US (was $90)
The Crucial P3 is one of the quickest PCIe 3.0 SSDs around, so it's a steal at this price.
Crucial P3 Plus 500GB - $42 from Amazon US (was $60)
The more mature, PCIe 4.0-based sibling of the Crucial P3 is an affordable route into an often-expensive class of SSD.
Crucial P3 Plus 1TB - $90 from Amazon US (was $100)
If you like the look of the P3 Plus - understandable, it's a fine performer - but worry that 500GB will fill up too quickly, consider this 1TB version instead.
Samsung 870 Evo 1TB - $90 from Best Buy (was $150)
Years after its release, there's still no other SATA-based SSD that can beat the 870 Evo. If you can't fit an NVMe drive in your PC, this is the next best thing.
Samsung Pro Plus 512GB - $55 from Amazon US (was $68)
According to my testing, this is the best Steam Deck microSD you can get, and that's especially true at this newly discounted price.
Cyber Monday graphics card deals
UK deals:
PNY GeForce RTX 3060 Revel Epic-X - £350 from Ebuyer (was £420)
This is a particularly low price for a 12GB RTX 3060, which will handle most games at High settings (or better) at 1080p.
Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge - £410 from Ebuyer (was £480)
What a difference a Ti makes. The RTX 3060 Ti is both a much faster 1080p card than the RTX 3060, and is drastically better for 1440p as well.
Zotac GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge - £510 from Ebuyer (was £600)
A good price - yes, finally - for the 4K-capable RTX 3070.
PNY GeForce RTX 3080 Revel Epic-X- £710 from Ebuyer (was £800)
Very nearly the closest I've seen a non-Founders Edition come to the RTX 3080's RRP. Check it out if want a top GPU and don't intend on shelling out even more for the RTX 4080 or Radeon RX 7900 XT.
US deals:
PNY GeForce RTX 3050 - $270 from Best Buy (was $380)
The RTX 3050 is the closest thing to an entry-level GPU that Nvidia's RTX 30 series has, though it's still hard to find below $300. Here's your chance.
XFX Speedster Swift 319 RX 6900 XT Core - $670 from Amazon US (was $870)
While the Radeon RX 6900 XT wasn't a very compelling prospect at launch, successive price drops have made it much more competitive on value with its Nvidia RTX rivals.
Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals
UK deals:
AOC 27G2U - £170 from Amazon UK (was £200)
This is essentially the larger 27in version of one of our favourite cheap 1080p screens. Not terribly bright, but the 144Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility give it proper gaming credentials.
NZXT Canvas 27Q - £272 from NZXT (was £389)
It's likely to sell out soon, but if you're quick you can save 30% on this excellent 1440p/165Hz display. Besides performing well, it's also one of the coolest, cleanest-designed gaming monitors I've used.
US deals:
LG UltraGear 27GP83B-B - $300 from Best Buy (was $450)
An excellent all-rounder. Bold colours, high brightness, low response times, full adaptive sync - this 1440p/165Hz monitor won't let you down.
LG UltraGear 27GP950-B - $700 from Best Buy (was $900)
All the speediness and adaptive sync features you'd want in a 4K gaming monitor are present and correct on the 27GP950-B. Deals on the similar LG 27GN950-B are tempting for the same reason, but the 27GP950-B handles colours and HDR better.
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 - $1500 from Amazon US (was $2300)
At 49 inches diagonally and sporting a 240Hz refresh rate, the Odyssey Neo G9 is gloriously ludicrous overkill. That's a huge price drop, though, so... maybe. Just maybe.
Cyber Monday gaming mouse deals
UK deals:
Cooler Master MM731 - £20 from Ebuyer (was £55)
Lightweight mice don't always need to be full of holes. The MM731 maintains a fully covered, ergonomic design while still weighing just 59g.
Logitech G502 Hero SE - £35 from Amazon UK (was £80)
The pre-refresh G502 Hero has been a superlative gaming mouse for years. This Special Edition version is largely the same, save for some extra white highlights.
SteelSeries Aerox 3 - £35 from Amazon UK (was £60)
The Aerox 3 is a nice and comfortable lightweight mouse, with the same impressively effective waterproofing as its wireless version.
Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed - £41 from Amazon UK (was £60)
This lacks a few extra buttons compared to the Basilisk V2 or V3, but the Basilisk X will ft your hand just as snugly, and is unusually cheap for a wireless Razer mouse.
Razer Viper V2 Pro - £129 from Amazon UK (was £150)
The Viper V2 Pro only weights 58g, despite some nicely tactile optical-mechanical button switches. Its design is also quite reserved for a Razer mouse.
US deals:
Logitech G203 Lightsync - $18 from Newegg (was $40)
Our top-ranking budget mouse returns to the Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales. Just the one colour option here, however.
Logitech G502 Hero - $30 from Amazon US (was $80)
Ol' reliable. Great feel, plenty of remappable buttons, adjustable weights, a fast sensor... it's hard to go wrong with a G502 Hero for games.
Razer Naga X - $40 from Amazon US (was $80)
The Naga X's dozen side buttons make it perfect for regular MMO players, and at a much lower price than the similar Naga Trinity.
Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro - $58 from Amazon US (was $130)
Razer's high-performance wireless rodent is a comfortable FPS mouse that was uncomfortably expensive at launch; this deal fixes that.
Razer Basilisk Ultimate - $77 from Amazon US (was $150)
All the programmable buttons and ergonomics of the mainline Basilisks - most closely resembling the Basilisk V2 - but in convenient wireless form.
Roccat Kone XP - $75 from Amazon US (was $90)
One for the RGB fans, this. Or for the MMO fans, the RPG fans, the MOBA fans and so on, as the Kone XP's extra inputs and thumb-held Shift button allow for up to 29 different commands.
Logitech G Pro Wireless - $90 from Best Buy (was $130)
Another top-quality wireless mouse, with so little lag it feels just like playing on a wired connection. It's ambidextrous, too.
Cyber Monday gaming keyboard deals
UK deals:
Cooler Master SK620 - £35 from CCL (was £85)
Quite possibly the least you'll ever spend on a proper mechanical gaming keyboard, provided you're comfortable with the shrunken 60% form factor.
SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL - £40 from Amazon UK (was £50)
A quality membrane keyboard with a pleasant keypress action and highly effective spill resistance.
Cooler Master SK652 - £45 from Box (was £70)
Although Cooler Master are something of a wild card in the gaming keyboard arena, they make some good stuff, including low-profile 'boards like the SK652. It's fully mechanical, so at this price it's a bit of a bargain.
Roccat Pyro - £50 from Game (was £80)
The Pyro is one of my favourite cheap mechanical keyboards, with a no-nonsense design and fast linear switches.
Roccat Vulcan 100 - £110 from Box (was £140)
This is more or less the Vulcan 120, which is currently top of our best gaming keyboards ranking, sans wrist rest. A great buy at this price.
Razer Huntsman V2 Optical - £158 from Box (was £190)
If you don’t mind clicky switches, this deal makes the optical-mechanical Huntsman V2 an even more appealing full-sizer.
US deals:
Razer Cynosa V2 - $27 from Best Buy (was $60)
Simply one of the best membrane keyboards around, at an even lower price than during the most recent Amazon Prime sale.
HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL - $53 from Amazon US (was $90)
TKL keyboards provide plenty of dedicated keys while drastically reducing desk space usage, and the all-mechanical Alloy Origins Core TKL has enough gaming features to be one of the first to consider in these sales.
Roccat Vulcan TKL - $90 from Best Buy (was $130)
Another great TKL keyboard. Like the full-size Vulcans, this comes equipped with Roccat's superb Titan switches, and half-height keycaps for a lighter, faster feel.
Razer Huntsman Elite - $95 from Best Buy (was $200)
Cyber Monday allows Razer keyboards to shed their usual weakness of slightly-too-high pricing. This, for instance, is a very good deal on the high-end Huntsman Elite with clicky, hybrid optical-mechanical switches.
Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless TKL - $160 from Amazon US (was $230)
This is a smaller version of our favourite wireless keyboard. It has been cheaper in the past, though.
Cyber Monday gaming headset deals
UK deals:
HyperX Cloud II - £45 from Amazon UK (was £75)
The Cloud II is one of HyperX's best-ever headsets, to my ears. The earcups can pump out bass-rich (but clear) sound for hours before discomfort kicks in, and the microphone sounds great.
Razer Kraken V3 HyperSense - £80 from Amazon UK (was £130)
'HyperSense' is what Razer calls its haptic feedback tech, so this headset vibrates your face in time with the in-game action. Which sounds like a gimmick, but I've tried it myself, and it's actually quite fun. Like the rest of the Kraken V3 range, the Kraken V3 HyperSense passes the sound quality test as well.
SteelSeries Arctis 7 - £95 from Amazon UK (was £160)
I'd say this is just the right price for the Arctis 7 - it's not as advanced as the likes of the Arctis Pro but still sounds excellent, and the stretchy fabric headband makes it easy to wear without fatigue.
HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless - £100 from Amazon UK (was £190)
My personal choice of gaming headset, at the time of writing. The Cloud Alpha Wireless sounds rich and is comfy to wear, and its exceptionally long-lasting battery keeps it going for months of regular use.
SteelSeries Arctis Pro - £110 from Amazon UK (was £180)
The Arctis Pro is a premium headset that's supremely comfortable and sounds fantastic. At this price, it's even better.
Logitech G Pro X Wireless - £149 from Amazon UK (was £220)
Katharine once called the wired version of the G Pro X the best gaming headset overall, owing to its great mic, quality sound, and high-quality build. This is basically the same, but wireless as well.
US deals:
HyperX Cloud II - $50 from Amazon US (was $100)
A classic. Bassy, meaty sound, high mic quality, and a lastingly comfortable design can all be yours for little more than some "budget" headsets.
Logitech G535 - $80 from Amazon US (was $130)
In truth, there are better-sounding wireless headsets. But they're probably not as airy-light as the G535, which also employs a SteelSeries-esque fabric headbrand for even more comfort.
Razer BlackShark V2 Pro - $100 from Amazon US (was $180)
Both the white and black versions of the BlackShark V2 Pro, one of Razer's best all-round wireless headsets, are on sale at Amazon.
SteelSeries Arctis 7+ - $99 from Amazon US (was $160)
The Arctis 7+ is a fine wireless headset that's even cheaper on Cyber Monday than it was on Black Friday, having dropped deeper from its previous sale price of $139.
Cyber Monday motherboard deals
UK deals:
MSI Pro B660M-G DDR4 - £100 from Amazon UK (was £125)
This microATX motherboard fits Intel 12th gen chips and, after a BIOS update, 13th gen processors as well.
US deals:
Gigabyte H610M S2H DDR4 - $80 from Amazon US (was $100)
A modest saving on a modest mobo, though this could work out very well if you just want a cheap Intel LGA1700 board and don't care about overclocking.
Asus ROG X570 Crosshair VIII Hero - $289 from Amazon US (was $410)
As far as high-end mobos go, I've long held a soft spot for the feature-richness and high build quality of Asus's ROG Hero models. This particular one works with Ryzen 5000 series processors like the Ryzen 5 5600X.
Cyber Monday RAM deals
UK deals:
Kingston Fury Beast RGB DDR4 16GB (2x8GB) - £71 from Amazon UK (was £107)
This never dropped as low as its previous sale price of £70 - even if it's not achingly close - but it's still a good deal on some high-performing DDR4.
Kingston Fury Beast DDR5 16GB (2x8GB) - £82 from Amazon UK (was £86)
Whisper it but I think some DDR5 kits might be getting more reasonably priced. Like this 5200MT/s set, which is more affordable than it's ever been on Amazon.
US deals:
Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 16GB (2x8GB) - $50 from Newegg (was $60)
Simple, affordable DDR4 RAM in a dual-channel setup that will be enough for any game.
TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan DDR5 16GB (2x8GB) - $90 from Newegg (was $100)
One of scant few opportunities to get a dual-channel DDR5 kit at a low price. Lower latency versions are also available, but are far more expensive.
Kingston Fury Beast DDR4 32GB (2x16GB) - $119 from Amazon US (was $127)
A modest price drop on an immodest amount of DDR4.
Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals
UK deals:
Asus TUF Gaming A15 - £599 from Scan (was £800)
The RTX 3050 GPU of this TUF Gaming A15 is usually found within more expensive gaming notebooks. Combine that with a 144Hz display and a 512GB SSD, and you've got a lot of laptop for very little money
MSI Katana GF66 - £950 from Ebuyer (was £1399)
Maybe the Core i7-11800H processor is getting long in the tooth, but it's hard to find a better price for an RTX 3070 laptop like this. That's a very potent GPU for less than £1000.
Acer Nitro 5 - £1200 from Ebuyer (was £1880)
As long as you can live with the somewhere lower-end physical design, this is a vanishingly rare chance to get an RTX 3080 laptop for close to £1000. And it still includes a respectable Ryzen 7 5800H processor and a 1TB SSD.
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 - £1750 from Box (was £2300)
This particular G15 comes equipped with a 165Hz, 1440p display, and a graphics chip that will actually make the most of that refresh rate: Nvidia’s RTX 3080.
Razer Blade 15 Advanced - £1900 from Ebuyer (was £2929)
I'm more of a Razer Blade 14 guy myself, but this is a huge saving on a powerful, RTX 3070-based laptop that's almost as portable as its sleek 14in cousin.
US deals:
Gigabyte A5 K1 - $729 from Newegg (was $1199)
This RTX 3060-based laptop was $849 last week, and it was a good deal then. For $729, it's even more of a bargain.
Gigabyte Aero 5 XE4 - $1250 from Newegg (was $2199)
This is mainly intended as a creative’s laptop, so the display refresh rate maxes out at 60Hz. But then it is a 4K screen, so mega-high framerates would be difficult anyway, and its RTX 3070 Ti GPU and Intel Core i7-12700H still give it real gaming capability.
Cyber Monday desktop gaming PC deals
UK deals:
Horizon Stryker Gaming PC - £821 from CCL (was £976)
This cheap PC employs a Radeon RX 6600 for slick 1080p gaming, and comes with a copy of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. Its standard sale price of £851 is decent, but you can add the code 'BFW30' at checkout for another £30 off.
Horizon 5 AMD RX 6600 Gaming PC - £874 from CCL (was £1164)
Punch in the code 'BFW30' at checkout for the best price on this 1080p-ready rig, which features a Radeon RX 6600 and a high-end SSD in its 1TB Samsung 980.
Scan Performance RTX - £1350 from Scan (was £1430)
By far one of the best-priced RTX 3070 systems I've seen, and it comes with both a 1TB NVMe SSD and a deceptively powerful CPU: Intel's Core i5-12400F.
US deals:
CyberPowerPC Gamer Master (RX 6600) - $800 from Best Buy (was $1200)
A complete 1080p gaming PC for less than some graphics cards. Speaking of GPUs, this rig equips a Radeon RX 6600, which is enough for 60fps in most games on high settings.
iBuyPower SlateMesh Gaming Desktop - $975 from Best Buy (was $1250)
The SlateMesh manages to sneak under the $1000 line, despite being fitted with an Intel Coire i7-12700F, a 500GB NVMe SSD, and a sprightly RTX 3060 graphics card.
CyberPowerPC Gamer Xtreme - $1200 from Best Buy (was $1530)
An excellent gaming CPU - the Intel Core i5-12600KF - is matched up with a 1440p-capable RTX 3060 Ti in this sharp-looking prebuilt PC.
iBuyPower Trace MR (RTX 3070) - $1300 from Best Buy (was $1400)
In exchange for an older Intel 11th Gen CPU, the Trace MR provides enormous RTX 3070-fueled gaming power at an extremely aggressive price.