Black Friday 2022

The best Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals still going
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Best Cyber Monday PC deals 2022

All the best Cyber Monday deals on PC gaming components, peripherals, laptops and more
James Archer avatar
Deals by James Archer Hardware Editor
Published on
Various PC components (and one gaming mouse) arranged in a circular pattern.

Black Friday 2022 is dead but as long as Cyber Monday is here to shamble around, wearing its skin, you can still take advantage of some of the former’s best PC gaming hardware deals. The vast majority, in fact – I was expecting to spend most of this morning sweeping away expired deals, but most of the hardware that was discounted on Black Friday is still on sale for Cyber Monday at identical prices. Sometimes, even for a few coins less.

Watch on YouTube

Since I don't recommend these components, peripherals and PC systems any less than I did last week, you'll therefore find this list mostly unchanged. It's still an all-encompassing highlights reel o' deals, covering everything from CPUs and graphics cards to headsets and laptops. Myself and our friends at Eurogamer are also in the process of updating our other Black Friday guides, which each focus on a specific harward type, and making sure they're all up to date for Cyber Monday. You'll find those here:

Or! You can simply read on for an all-in-one guide.

Click here to jump to a section:

An Intel Core i5-12400F CPU next to to some Intel Core i5 and Core i9 boxes.

Cyber Monday CPU deals

UK deals:

Intel Core i5-13600KF - £316 from CCL (was £360)

The KF suffix means this is the highly capable Core i5-13600K, but without any integrated graphics. Which you won't need when you have a dedicated graphics card.

Intel Core i9-12900KS - £480 from Scan (was £643)

The most powerful gaming CPU of Intel's 12th generation, now on an (arguably overdue) discount.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X - £265 from Scan (was £329)

Here's another pleasant surprise: AMD's very latest Ryzen 5 7600X at its lowest price yet. If you've been holding off a new CPU upgrade specifically, looks like now's the time.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D - £355 from Scan (was £459)

Full disclosure, this was £350 quite recently. But £355 is still well below average for AMD's fastest gaming CPU.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X - £170 from Scan (was £350)

Another excellent AMD gaming chip. It's very, very recently been replaced by the Ryzen 5 7600X, but if you don't mind sticking with older motherboards, the Ryzen 5 5600X is a very capable alternative that costs an awful lot less than its newer rivals.

US deals:

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X - $249 from Amazon US (was $299)

Amazon left it late, but there's finally a good deal on the (almost) brand-new Ryzen 5 7600X.

AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D - $399 from Best Buy (was $449)

I've seen this, AMD's best Ryzen 5000 series CPU, drop a little lower to $350. That deal is now out of stock, though an extra $9 ain't much.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X - $159 from Amazon US (was $309)

Another excellent AMD gaming chip. It's very, very recently been replaced by the Ryzen 5 7600X, but if you don't mind sticking with older motherboards, the Ryzen 5 5600X is a very capable alternative that costs less than its newer rivals.

A stack of various NVMe and 2.5in SSDs.

Cyber Monday SSD deals

UK deals:

WD Blue SN570 1TB - £65 from Ebuyer (was £77)

Not quite the cheapest it's ever been, but a good price nonetheless for 1TB of fast PCIe 3.0 storage. If you've got a spare M.2 slot on your motherboard and want to leave cash for other upgrades, this is the SSD to buy.

WD Black SN850X 1TB - £90 from Overclockers (was £150)

This is a phenomenally fast PCIe 4.0 SSD - the second-fastest for game load times that we've ever tested, in fact.

Crucial BX500 1TB - £60 from Amazon UK (was £74)

SATA-based, 2.5in SSDs are still a huge upgrade on HDDs even if they're not NVMe-fast. And the BX500 is one of the best, maintaining good speeds at prices that have been steadily slipping throughout 2022.

Crucial BX500 2TB - £105 from Amazon UK (was £184)

As above, just with double the capacity.

SanDisk Ultra 512GB - £50 from Amazon UK (was £95)

One of the best microSD cards for the Steam Deck, in a capacity that will double the space of Valve's most expensive handheld model.

Samsung Pro Plus 512GB - £70 from Ebuyer (was £75)

It's pricier than the SanDisk Ultra, but the Pro Plus is the best Steam Deck microSD card overall when it comes to performance and value.

US deals:

WD Blue SN570 1TB - $70 from Amazon US (was $110)

Patience pays off for anyone who waited until Black Friday (or, indeed, Cyber Monday) for an SSD deal. The SN570, our top-rated PCIe 3.0 drive, is 36% off for a spacious 1TB.

WD Blue SN570 2TB - $135 from Amazon US (was $240)

Amazon is offering a respectable saving on the SN570's 2TB model as well. Well worth considering if you're worried about how fast 1TB will fill with games.

Crucial P3 1TB - $63 from Amazon US (was $90)

The Crucial P3 is one of the quickest PCIe 3.0 SSDs around, so it's a steal at this price.

Crucial P3 Plus 500GB - $42 from Amazon US (was $60)

The more mature, PCIe 4.0-based sibling of the Crucial P3 is an affordable route into an often-expensive class of SSD.

Crucial P3 Plus 1TB - $90 from Amazon US (was $100)

If you like the look of the P3 Plus - understandable, it's a fine performer - but worry that 500GB will fill up too quickly, consider this 1TB version instead.

Samsung 870 Evo 1TB - $90 from Best Buy (was $150)

Years after its release, there's still no other SATA-based SSD that can beat the 870 Evo. If you can't fit an NVMe drive in your PC, this is the next best thing.

Samsung Pro Plus 512GB - $55 from Amazon US (was $68)

According to my testing, this is the best Steam Deck microSD you can get, and that's especially true at this newly discounted price.

A stack of various Nvidia and AMD graphics cards, piled up on a desk.

Cyber Monday graphics card deals

UK deals:

PNY GeForce RTX 3060 Revel Epic-X - £350 from Ebuyer (was £420)

This is a particularly low price for a 12GB RTX 3060, which will handle most games at High settings (or better) at 1080p.

Zotac GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Twin Edge - £410 from Ebuyer (was £480)

What a difference a Ti makes. The RTX 3060 Ti is both a much faster 1080p card than the RTX 3060, and is drastically better for 1440p as well.

Zotac GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge - £510 from Ebuyer (was £600)

A good price - yes, finally - for the 4K-capable RTX 3070.

PNY GeForce RTX 3080 Revel Epic-X- £710 from Ebuyer (was £800)

Very nearly the closest I've seen a non-Founders Edition come to the RTX 3080's RRP. Check it out if want a top GPU and don't intend on shelling out even more for the RTX 4080 or Radeon RX 7900 XT.

US deals:

PNY GeForce RTX 3050 - $270 from Best Buy (was $380)

The RTX 3050 is the closest thing to an entry-level GPU that Nvidia's RTX 30 series has, though it's still hard to find below $300. Here's your chance.

XFX Speedster Swift 319 RX 6900 XT Core - $670 from Amazon US (was $870)

While the Radeon RX 6900 XT wasn't a very compelling prospect at launch, successive price drops have made it much more competitive on value with its Nvidia RTX rivals.

Two PC monitors on a desk, one showing Metro Exodus and one showing RPS in a browser.

Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals

UK deals:

AOC 27G2U - £170 from Amazon UK (was £200)

This is essentially the larger 27in version of one of our favourite cheap 1080p screens. Not terribly bright, but the 144Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync compatibility give it proper gaming credentials.

NZXT Canvas 27Q - £272 from NZXT (was £389)

It's likely to sell out soon, but if you're quick you can save 30% on this excellent 1440p/165Hz display. Besides performing well, it's also one of the coolest, cleanest-designed gaming monitors I've used.

US deals:

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

James Archer avatar

James Archer

Hardware Editor

James retired from writing about Dota for RPS to write about hardware for RPS. His favourite watercooler radiator size is 280mm and he always takes advantage of RGB lighting by setting everything to a solid light blue.

Black Friday Sale: save 25% off a yearly membership!

You want more great writing from the RPS team, and we want to make that happen. Your support helps keep RPS silly and strange, and the most unique place to read and discover exciting new PC games since 1873.

See more information

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch