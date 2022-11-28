Best Cyber Monday desktop gaming PC deals 2022

All of the best Cyber Monday deals on desktop gaming PCs are, quite simply, the same offers that were up for grabs on Black Friday. I suppose you could grumble that they weren’t eighty-sixed in favour of newer, better, Monday-er deals, but if you’ve been weighing up a new prebuilt PC, think of today as another chance to find a deal you missed.

Generally, I prefer to steer people towards building their own PC. It’s cheaper, only takes a few hours at most, and you’ll learn skills you can later put to use when upgrading individual components. However, if that’s genuinely not a viable option for you, you can at least make sure you’re getting a good deal on a prebuilt gaming PC – not just price-wise, but in terms of the hardware as well.

You basically want to avoid systems that use proprietary components, especially cases and motherboards. companies like Alienware and Acer sometimes produce desktop rigs with poor airflow or mobos that make it difficult or impossible to swap around parts in the future, which isn’t very in tune with the benefits of buying a gaming PC in the first place. For my Cyber Monday deals picks, I’ve therefore stuck to prebuilt PCs that use exclusively off-the-shelf components. These will still save you the time and labour of building one yourself, but maintain full customisation potential should you ever want to try tinkering later.

Need a monitor or some peripherals as well? There are many more sales highlights in our guide to the best Cyber Monday PC deals overall.

Cyber Monday desktop gaming PC deals

UK deals:

US deals: