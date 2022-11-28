Cyber Monday 2022

The best Cyber Monday deals
If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals 2022

Keeping track of the best UK/US sales on fine gaming displays
James Archer avatar
Deals by James Archer Hardware Editor
Published on
Two PC monitors on a desk, one showing Metro Exodus and one showing RPS in a browser.

Gaming monitors are great, but if we're being realistic, they can very easily become one of the priciest building blocks in your entire PC gaming setup. If you are currently screen shopping, then, your best course of action is probably to take advantage of the current Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals.

My curated picks are all below, and as always, I’m only recommending sufficiently good hardware that’s available on a meaningful discount. A couple of our best gaming monitor members are even in here, though it’s a broad church overall, with 1080p, 1440p, and 4K screens making the cut alongside the occasional ultrawide model. We’re looking for gaming credentials specifically, too, so heightened refresh rates and support for variable sync tech (like FreeSync and G-Sync) are important.

Watch on YouTube

You should also make sure to match your monitor choice to your PC's performance capabilities, such as by ensuring that you have enough graphics card muscle to handle a higher refresh rate or the more demanding pixel density of 1440p and 4K. Upcalers like AMD FSR, Intel XeSS and Nvidia DLSS can help on both counts.

That's about it for housekeeping. Read on for the full list, and feel free to peruse our main Cyber Monday PC deals hub for many more highlights of the day’s hardware offers.

The AOC Agon CU34G3S gaming monitor on a desk.

Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals

UK deals:

Dell G2722HS - £116 from Dell (was £239)

Here's one of the best budget monitors dramatically discounted if you use the code: BFUKG2722HS. This makes it much cheaper than many other 1080p monitors of the same ilk, while hitting a much higher 165Hz refresh rate too. A no-brainer, really.

AOC 27G2U - £170 from Amazon UK (was £200)

Another 1080p monitor that’s well priced despite a wide selection of features: An adjustable stand and 4-port USB hub cover comfort and connectivity, while the 144Hz refresh rate and dual FreeSync/G-Sync compatibility ensure it’s fully kitted for games.

NZXT Canvas 27Q - £272 from NZXT (was £389)

Be fast if you want to grab this 1440p/165Hz monitor - which, to be clear, performs great and looks swish - before it's sold out. There are only five units left, according to NZXT's site, so the 30% discount offer must be popular.

Electriq eiQ-32M4K144FS - £380 from Laptops Direct (was £615)

A 4K, 144Hz IPS monitor with FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility, all for under £400? It sounds too good to be true, but I own one of these myself, and its gaming performance is the real deal.

Asus ROG Strix XG27UQR - £590 from Ebuyer (was £666)

ROG monitors could usually do with a discount, bless ‘em, and this is pretty good deal on the 4K/144Hz ROG Strix XG27UQR. It’s a premium display through and through, with particularly fast response times by IPS standards.

LG 34GP950G-B - £700 from Ebuyer (was £1200)

Another fine ultrawide deal. Unlike a lot of curved gaming monitors, the 34GP950G-B uses a vibrant IPS panel instead of VA, and it's Logitech's excellent Nano IPS, no less. Expect strong colours and minimal response times.

US deals:

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

James Archer avatar

James Archer

Hardware Editor

James retired from writing about Dota for RPS to write about hardware for RPS. His favourite watercooler radiator size is 280mm and he always takes advantage of RGB lighting by setting everything to a solid light blue.

Black Friday Sale: save 25% off a yearly membership!

You want more great writing from the RPS team, and we want to make that happen. Your support helps keep RPS silly and strange, and the most unique place to read and discover exciting new PC games since 1873.

See more information

Comments

More Deals

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch