Best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals 2022

Best Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals 2022Keeping track of the best UK/US sales on fine gaming displays
Gaming monitors are great, but if we're being realistic, they can very easily become one of the priciest building blocks in your entire PC gaming setup. If you are currently screen shopping, then, your best course of action is probably to take advantage of the current Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals.
My curated picks are all below, and as always, I’m only recommending sufficiently good hardware that’s available on a meaningful discount. A couple of our best gaming monitor members are even in here, though it’s a broad church overall, with 1080p, 1440p, and 4K screens making the cut alongside the occasional ultrawide model. We’re looking for gaming credentials specifically, too, so heightened refresh rates and support for variable sync tech (like FreeSync and G-Sync) are important.
You should also make sure to match your monitor choice to your PC's performance capabilities, such as by ensuring that you have enough graphics card muscle to handle a higher refresh rate or the more demanding pixel density of 1440p and 4K. Upcalers like AMD FSR, Intel XeSS and Nvidia DLSS can help on both counts.
That's about it for housekeeping. Read on for the full list, and feel free to peruse our main Cyber Monday PC deals hub for many more highlights of the day’s hardware offers.
Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals
UK deals:
Dell G2722HS - £116 from Dell (was £239)
Here's one of the best budget monitors dramatically discounted if you use the code: BFUKG2722HS. This makes it much cheaper than many other 1080p monitors of the same ilk, while hitting a much higher 165Hz refresh rate too. A no-brainer, really.
AOC 27G2U - £170 from Amazon UK (was £200)
Another 1080p monitor that’s well priced despite a wide selection of features: An adjustable stand and 4-port USB hub cover comfort and connectivity, while the 144Hz refresh rate and dual FreeSync/G-Sync compatibility ensure it’s fully kitted for games.
NZXT Canvas 27Q - £272 from NZXT (was £389)
Be fast if you want to grab this 1440p/165Hz monitor - which, to be clear, performs great and looks swish - before it's sold out. There are only five units left, according to NZXT's site, so the 30% discount offer must be popular.
Electriq eiQ-32M4K144FS - £380 from Laptops Direct (was £615)
A 4K, 144Hz IPS monitor with FreeSync and G-Sync compatibility, all for under £400? It sounds too good to be true, but I own one of these myself, and its gaming performance is the real deal.
Asus ROG Strix XG27UQR - £590 from Ebuyer (was £666)
ROG monitors could usually do with a discount, bless ‘em, and this is pretty good deal on the 4K/144Hz ROG Strix XG27UQR. It’s a premium display through and through, with particularly fast response times by IPS standards.
LG 34GP950G-B - £700 from Ebuyer (was £1200)
Another fine ultrawide deal. Unlike a lot of curved gaming monitors, the 34GP950G-B uses a vibrant IPS panel instead of VA, and it's Logitech's excellent Nano IPS, no less. Expect strong colours and minimal response times.
US deals:
LG UltraGear 27GQ50F-B - $170 from Best Buy (was $250)
The 27GQ50F-B opts for a cost-saving VA panel, not one of the "Nano IPS" panels more common to the UltraGear range. Oh well – you’re still getting a speedy 165Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync, so smooth PC play remains firmly in its grasp.
Asus TUF Gaming VG279Q1A - $180 from Best Buy (was $300)
If you do demand the extra boldness of IPS, mayhaps try the VG279Q1A. It’s just as fast as the LG 27GQ50F-B, matches it on screen size and 1080p resolution, and costs the same. For now.
Samsung Odyssey G40B - $250 from Best Buy (was $400)
240Hz monitors usually come at a premium, so Cyber Monday is a good time to pick up one of these ultra-fast displays for less. The 1080p Odyssey G40B is cheap but also not too cramped, at 27in diagonally.
LG UltraGear 27GP83B-B - $300 from Best Buy (was $450)
A full-blooded UltraGear monitor with Nano IPS, the 27GP83B-B improves on the old 27GL83A-B design. That was also a great gaming display, but the 27GP83B-B updates with a higher 165Hz refresh rate, faster response time, and better HDR performance.
Gigabyte G34WQC - $330 from Newegg (was $450)
This 144Hz ultrawide monitor even cheaper now costs $40 less than it did on Black Friday. You might see some mild ghosting from its curved VA panel, but expect high contrast - and acres of screen space - as the upside.
LG UltraGear 27GP950-B - $700 from Best Buy (was $900)
A straightforward, yet colourful and responsive, 4K/144Hz monitor with G-Sync and Freesync. The similar LG 27GN950-B is also on sale, but the 27GP950-B manages better HDR performance.
Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 - $1500 from Amazon US (was $2300)
Ultrawides don't get much more ultrawide than Samsung's sprawling, 49in, 5120x1440 slab of Mini LED outrageousness. It's a luxury for sure, albeit less of one at $800 off.