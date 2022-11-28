Best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals 2022

Unlike with most flavours of PC hardware, the list of good Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals is noticeably smaller than the catalogue of quality, discounted notebooks that Black Friday brought. That’s partly stock running out, and partly retailers just being less willing to extend these sales over the weekend. Killjoys. Still, we’re not out of luck yet, nor out of laptops – as you’ll see below, there’s still a variety of deals to choose from, especially in the UK.

These are all triple-figure savings, and while even the very cheapest gaming laptops aren’t quite as affordable as the Steam Deck, they will serve better if you want a portable machine that preserves as much of the desktop experience as possible. Hell, a decent laptop can work well when you’re at home. Some users prefer them to full desktop setups, as they don’t take up as much space on cramped desks.

However you plan to use your next laptop, there’s a good chance you’ll find it among our Cyber Monday picks below. And if there’s anything else on your shopping list, check out our main guide to the best Cyber Monday PC deals.

Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals

UK deals:

US deals: