Best Cyber Monday gaming keyboard deals 2022

It’s Cyber Monday, all you computing peripheral fans, and that means you’ve got one last shot at many of the best gaming keyboard deals to come out of Black Friday. Looking back over this list of discounted wares, which includes several models to have graced our best keyboard rankings, it does seem that most of last week’s highlights are still available.

Some of the mechanical keyboard deals, in particular, make the barrier to entry for mech switches more like a low kerb. These are louder than rubber dome/membrane keyboards, even with non-clicky, ‘linear’ style switches, but are almost always worth upgrading to where games are concerned. The speed, reliability, and tactility of mechanical keyboards make them ideal for play… though if you’re on an especially tight budget, or would prefer something near-silent, I’ve also included a few good membrane models that are worth considering too.

Cyber Monday marks an end to this mini-season of savings, so should you find a gaming keyboard you like in the list below, now is likely the time to go for it. Until next year, anyway. For many more offers on RPS-approved hardware, check out our main Cyber Monday PC deals hub.

Cyber Monday gaming keyboard deals

UK deals:

US deals: