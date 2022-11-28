Best Cyber Monday gaming keyboard deals 2022

Best Cyber Monday gaming keyboard deals 2022Post-Black Friday offers on some of our favourite mechanical and membrane keyboards
It’s Cyber Monday, all you computing peripheral fans, and that means you’ve got one last shot at many of the best gaming keyboard deals to come out of Black Friday. Looking back over this list of discounted wares, which includes several models to have graced our best keyboard rankings, it does seem that most of last week’s highlights are still available.
Some of the mechanical keyboard deals, in particular, make the barrier to entry for mech switches more like a low kerb. These are louder than rubber dome/membrane keyboards, even with non-clicky, ‘linear’ style switches, but are almost always worth upgrading to where games are concerned. The speed, reliability, and tactility of mechanical keyboards make them ideal for play… though if you’re on an especially tight budget, or would prefer something near-silent, I’ve also included a few good membrane models that are worth considering too.
Cyber Monday marks an end to this mini-season of savings, so should you find a gaming keyboard you like in the list below, now is likely the time to go for it. Until next year, anyway. For many more offers on RPS-approved hardware, check out our main Cyber Monday PC deals hub.
Cyber Monday gaming keyboard deals
UK deals:
Cooler Master SK620 - £35 from CCL (was £85)
Off to a strong start with this fully mechanical gaming keyboard for just £35. The only catch is that the SK620 is a cut-down 60% keyboard, though that may in fact be a benefit if you'd prefer the more compact form factor.
SteelSeries Apex 3 TKL - £40 from Amazon UK (was £50)
Considering it's a membrane keyboard, the Apex 3 TKL feels satisfying chunky, and its water resistance is genuinely effective. A good keyboard for the spill-prone.
HyperX Alloy Origins 60 - £50 from Amazon UK (was £110)
A tiny 60% keyboard with all the weightiness and responsiveness you'd want from an all-mechnical build. This model uses linear HyperX Red switches.
Cooler Master SK652 - £45 from Box (was £120)
The SK652 just keeps getting cheaper and cheaper. Its low-profile keys, in tandem with linear mechanical switches, will make it feel faster and livelier than most similarly-priced keyboards.
Razer BlackWidow V3 - £84 from Amazon UK (was £140)
A rare opportunity to grab Razer's full-size BlackWidow V3 for under £100. This version comes with bumpy, clicky Razer Green switches, trading quietness for maximum tactile/audible feedback.
Roccat Vulcan 100 - £110 from Box (was £140)
The half-height keycaps and crisp Titan switches on the Vulcan 100 give it a lovely feel, regardless of whether you're playing or typing.
SteelSeries Apex 7 - £119 from Amazon UK (was £136)
The Apex 7 is mostly a straightforward mech 'board - with linear switches, in this instance - but has a neat trick in its dinky OLED display. This comes in especially handy if you like to switch between different key profiles and want help keeping track.
Logitech G915 TKL Lightspeed Wireless - £125 from Amazon UK (was £220)
The space-serving TKL version of a superlative wireless keyboard. This price is only for the model with Logitech GL-Tactile switches, which have a tangible bump but don't sound overly clicky.
Razer Huntsman V2 Optical - £158 from Box (was £190)
No switch type is faster than an optical switch. The sharp-looking Huntsman V2 is one of my personal favourite optical keyboards, though be aware that the Razer Purple switches used here are loud and clicky.
Logitech G915 Lightspeed Wireless - £157 from Amazon UK (was £230)
The best wireless keyboard around is also a very expensive one, so good thing this sale slices the price down to far a more reasonable level.
US deals:
HyperX Alloy Core RGB - $25 from Best Buy (was $50)
The Alloy Core isn’t nearly as penny-pinching as this price would suggest, with a full set of media keys, RGB lighting, and anti-ghosting. The membrane keys are spill-resistant as well.
Razer Cynosa V2 - $27 from Best Buy (was $60)
Like the Alloy Core RGB, this is an intensely affordable membrane keyboard with a strong feature set, including spill resistance and recordable macro support.
Logitech G213 Prodigy - $40 from Amazon US (was $70)
Despite having what Logitech call “mech-dome” switches, the G213 Prodigy feels more like a conventional membrane design. Nonetheless, its wealth of customisable keys and integrated palm wrest help elevate it above most of the rubber dome rabble.
HyperX Alloy Origins Core TKL - $53 from Amazon US (was $90)
Here we go, a real mechanical keyboard in the flexible (but still space-saving) TKL form factor. Best Buy has the tactile switch version on sale, so you’ll feel a little bump when you bottom out a keypress.
Razer BlackWidow V3 - $80 from Amazon US (was $140)
BlackWidow keyboards are dependable, lower-cost, fully mechanical alternatives to Razer's pricier optical switch models. Amazon has the BlackWidow V3 on sale in both its Yellow (smooth, quiet) and Green (bumpy, clicky) switch configurations.
Roccat Vulcan TKL - $90 from Best Buy (was $130)
I love the crisp, fast feel of Roccat's Titan switches, and the Vulcan TKL lays them out in a more compact design than the main Vulcan range.
Razer Huntsman Elite - $95 from Best Buy (was $200)
Optical-mechanical keyboards rarely drop below $100, so this is a good chance to get the well-equipped Huntsman Elite in its clicky key configuration.
Corsair K70 RGB Pro - $130 from Best Buy (was $180)
A high-end keyboard to its core, the K70 RGB Pro looks and feels like luxury. I’m particularly fond of its Cherry MX Speed Silver switches, which have a shorter travel distance than MX Reds for a faster action.